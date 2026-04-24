Impakers Creative Hub showcases Ghana’s eco-friendly packaging and products at MACFRUT 2026 in Italy

Impakers Creative Hub is placing Ghana on the international stage as an exhibitor at MACFRUT 2026, one of Europe’s leading trade fairs for the fruit and vegetable industry.

The exhibition is taking place from April 21 to 23, 2026, at the Rimini Expo Centre in Rimini, Italy, bringing together producers, exporters, packaging providers, technology companies and international buyers from across the globe.

For Impakers Creative Hub, the event marks a significant milestone in its journey from a local creative manufacturing company in Ghana to an internationally recognised provider of sustainable packaging, branding, custom packaging and event solutions. The company is showcasing its sustainable packaging concepts, branding solutions, eco-friendly gifts and souvenirs, branded merchandise, wood and acrylic fabrication, labels, and product presentation solutions tailored for agro-food businesses, exporters and retailers.

MACFRUT is widely recognised as a global hub for the fruit and vegetable supply chain, covering areas such as production, processing, logistics, post-harvest technologies and packaging.

Impakers Creative Hub’s participation forms part of a broader business networking initiative aimed at strengthening commercial ties between Ghana, Italy and the wider European market. Through Business Networking Week, the company is gaining access to pre-arranged business meetings, workshops, conferences, thematic tours and coaching sessions with industry experts.

These engagements are expected to create new opportunities for partnerships, regional distribution, production expansion and overall business growth.

According to event materials, Impakers Creative Hub is seeking to connect with agro-food brands, exporters, retailers, event planners and distributors interested in sustainable packaging and gifting solutions. The company is also exploring opportunities to scale its production capacity and strengthen its business-to-business e-commerce presence.

Since its establishment in 2011, Impakers Creative Hub has built a reputation for combining design, branding, craftsmanship and production to deliver memorable customer experiences. Its end-to-end process—from design and branding to production and fulfilment—has enabled the company to execute thousands of custom projects for corporate organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and events across Ghana and beyond.

The company was recognised as Printing, Press and Publishing Company of the Year at the Forty Under 40 Ghana Awards 2025 and was also inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in 2026.

By exhibiting at MACFRUT 2026, Impakers Creative Hub is not only showcasing Ghanaian creativity and craftsmanship to a global audience but also reinforcing the growing importance of sustainable packaging in international trade. As more businesses seek eco-friendly, reusable and premium packaging solutions, the company’s presence in Italy positions it as a strong African player in the future of branding and packaging innovation.

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