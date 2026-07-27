IndomieFest lights up Takoradi, extending Ghana’s biggest family celebration to the Western Region

On Saturday, 18th July, Takoradi Mall came alive as IndomieFest, Ghana’s recurring biggest kids and family event, brought families across the Western Region together for a day filled with fun, entertainment and unforgettable moments.

Following the Koforidua edition in March, and the Accra edition in April, Indomiefest landed in Taadi for the 2nd edition. The event scheduled to start at 9am, saw children, parents, young adults and troop to the takoradi mall as early as 7am ready for the day’s event.

Children explored a range of fun and interactive activities like cooking competition, bouncy castles, VR Experience and Spin the Wheel. inspired by the personalities and abilities of their favourite Indomitables.

The Indomitables Corner quickly became one of the day's biggest attractions. Children proudly dressed up as their favorite Indomitables characters, confidently stepping into the roles of the heroes they admire. Families captured memorable photographs as the young fans struck heroic poses, recreated their favorite character expressions and proudly showcased their costumes. The experience gave children the opportunity to celebrate the Indomitables they love while sparking their imagination and creating joyful moments that parents were equally excited to capture.

The excitement continued beyond the Indomitables Corner, with DGL Academy bringing energy to the stage through a lively dance performance.

Then came the performances that had the crowd waiting.

Medikal and Kuami Eugene took to the stage, sending the energy at Takoradi Mall even higher. Their performances had families and fans singing, dancing and enjoying the day together, adding the perfect soundtrack to a day built around connection and celebration.

The Takoradi edition of Indomiefest brought together everything that makes IndomieFest special; children at play, parents joining in the fun, friendly competition, music and, most importantly, families creating memories together. With the laughter, music and excitement still ringing through Takoradi Mall, IndomieFest once again proved that wherever

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.