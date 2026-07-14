Shatta Wale, Medikal partner with GoldBod to champion Made-in-Ghana Jewellery

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is exploring a strategic partnership with award-winning Ghanaian music icons to promote GoldBod Jewellery and Ghana’s gold value-addition agenda.

As part of the collaboration, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, and Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz circles as Medikal, paid a courtesy call on Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod.

During the meeting, the musicians pledged to proudly showcase and promote locally crafted gold jewellery through their music, public appearances, social media platforms, and international engagements.

The partnership will also extend to major events, including ShattaFest UK, where the artistes will highlight the quality, craftsmanship, and appeal of Ghanaian-made gold jewellery to international audiences.

Welcoming the initiative, Mr Gyamfi described the collaboration as a significant step towards strengthening Ghana’s jewellery industry, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and positioning the country as Africa’s premier hub for gold value addition.

He noted that partnerships between GoldBod and key players in Ghana’s creative industry demonstrate the power of promoting locally made products to drive economic growth.

He said supporting Made-in-Ghana products helped to create jobs, add value to the country’s natural resources, and build a stronger national economy.

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