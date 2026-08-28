Institutionalise workplace HIV and Wellness Policy – GAC urges institutions

John Eliasu Mahama, Acting Director of Policy and Planning at the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), has called on institutions to institutionalise Workplace HIV and Wellness Policies to protect workers’ dignity, enhance productivity, and build a resilient workforce.

He said creating supportive workplace environments would enable individuals to thrive professionally and personally while contributing to the success of organisations.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mahama said the HIV epidemic continued to pose a significant threat to the workforce, their families, and the communities in which they lived.

He noted that prioritising employee welfare was critical, given the strong link between workers’ health and the productivity and sustainability of business enterprises.

Mr Mahama explained that the National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy, first developed in 2005 and revised in 2012 and 2025, sought to reduce the risks posed by HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and other communicable and non-communicable diseases to employees and their families.

The policy also contributes to the Decent Work Agenda and sustainable development goals.

Developed by the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission, with funding support from the International Labour Organisation, the policy marks an important milestone in addressing HIV-related workplace concerns and promoting employee well-being.

Launched in April 2026, the revised policy adopts a broader approach by integrating HIV interventions with general wellness measures, including routine health screening, mental health awareness, proper nutrition, and physical activity.

Mr Mahama stressed that successful implementation of the policy would depend on the active participation and commitment of employers, employees, organised labour, government agencies, the private sector, civil society organisations, and healthcare providers.

All stakeholders have a role to play in implementing and monitoring the policy’s objectives, he explained.

“Ghana AIDS Commission as the national body responsible for the coordination of HIV and AIDS interventions will coordinate all workplace HIV and wellness activities in the country.

“However, the National Tripartite Committee under the leadership of the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, will oversee the implementation of this policy at various workplaces with technical support from GAC,” he added.

Mr Mahama said denial of employment or equal opportunities based on a person’s HIV status constituted a violation of fundamental human rights.

According to him, the revised policy emphasises gender equity and social inclusion, guarantees voluntary and confidential HIV testing, and promotes wellness across six dimensions: physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, social, and environmental well-being.

Although Ghana established a legal framework through the Ghana AIDS Commission Act, 2016 (Act 938), to protect workers living with or affected by HIV, public health experts, labour unions, and civil society advocates have expressed concern that non-compliance and subtle forms of discrimination persist in both the public and private sectors.

The 2025 National HIV Estimates and Projections Report by the Ghana AIDS Commission showed that new HIV infections declined from 16,189 in 2024 to 13,951 in 2025.

AIDS-related deaths also fell from 13,429 to 12,051 during the same period, representing a reduction of nearly 14 per cent.

The report estimated that 337,435 people were living with HIV in Ghana, comprising 315,513 adults aged 15 years and above and 21,922 children below 15 years.

It further indicated that 19,528 adolescents aged between 10 and 19 years were living with HIV, while young persons aged 15 to 24 accounted for 33,317 cases.

Mr Mahama said the policy provided a framework for organisations to develop workplace HIV and wellness policies tailored to their specific needs.

It also defines organisational positions and practices for preventing HIV transmission, managing HIV and AIDS-related issues among employees, and guiding supervisors on workplace responses.

He noted that the policy further informs employees about their rights, responsibilities, and expected conduct at the workplace.

Mr Mahama urged employers and employees to ensure that implementation of the policy was not accompanied by discrimination or stigmatisation against workers infected with or affected by HIV.

He said addressing HIV and wellness in the workplace required sustained attention to prevention, treatment, care and support services, as well as efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination.

These, he noted, remained essential to protecting workers and maintaining productivity.

He observed that many organisations still did not recognise HIV, TB, and wellness issues as potential threats to business operations and, therefore, had either failed to establish workplace HIV programmes or had discontinued existing initiatives.

Mr Mahama said the economically active population aged between 25 and 49 years bore the greatest HIV burden in Ghana, warning that uncontrolled transmission within the age group could undermine productivity and slow economic growth.

He stressed that creating stigma-free and health-secure workplaces was critical to achieving the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Mr Mahama assured institutions of the Commission’s readiness to support them in developing and adopting workplace health and safety policies that promote the effective integration of HIV and wellness interventions.

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