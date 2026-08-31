Passenger arrivals at airport increased by 3.7% in 5 months of 2026

Passenger arrivals improved by 3.7% percent in year-on-year terms to 112,634 in May 2026, the July 2026 Monetary Policy Report of the Bank of Ghana has revealed.

This is up from 108,665 arrivals recorded a year ago.

Similarly, compared to April 2026, passenger arrivals went up by 12.7%.

Cumulatively, for the first five months of 2026, there were 515,530 arrivals recorded at the international airport and the land borders, compared with 501,961 for the corresponding period in 2025.

This represented a growth of 2.7%.

Meanwhile, international trade at the country’s two main harbours (Tema and Takoradi), as measured by laden container traffic for inbound and outbound containers, improved during the period under review.

Total container traffic increased by 5.8 percent (year-on-year) to 83,621 in May 2026, up from 79,059 for a similar period in 2025.

In cumulative terms, total container traffic for the first five months of 2026 went up by 12.2% to 394,742 compared with 351,690 for the corresponding period of last year.

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