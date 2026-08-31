Audio By Carbonatix
Passenger arrivals improved by 3.7% percent in year-on-year terms to 112,634 in May 2026, the July 2026 Monetary Policy Report of the Bank of Ghana has revealed.
This is up from 108,665 arrivals recorded a year ago.
Similarly, compared to April 2026, passenger arrivals went up by 12.7%.
Cumulatively, for the first five months of 2026, there were 515,530 arrivals recorded at the international airport and the land borders, compared with 501,961 for the corresponding period in 2025.
This represented a growth of 2.7%.
Meanwhile, international trade at the country’s two main harbours (Tema and Takoradi), as measured by laden container traffic for inbound and outbound containers, improved during the period under review.
Total container traffic increased by 5.8 percent (year-on-year) to 83,621 in May 2026, up from 79,059 for a similar period in 2025.
In cumulative terms, total container traffic for the first five months of 2026 went up by 12.2% to 394,742 compared with 351,690 for the corresponding period of last year.
Latest Stories
-
Air Pollution in Accra is not random; it is a burden carried by the poor
3 minutes
-
GEXIM Bank grows loan portfolio to GH¢1.56bn as equity hits GH¢2.1bn in 2025 – SIGA Report
21 minutes
-
Ghana Shippers’ Authority grows surplus by 272% as assets reach GH¢979.92m
29 minutes
-
Government designates 13 blocked-out areas for small-scale mining to curb illegal mining
30 minutes
-
Number of advertised jobs increased significantly in half-year 2026 – BoG
30 minutes
-
GAFM demands retraction from GTEC over ‘unrecognised universities’ listing
36 minutes
-
Saltpond residents renew call for return of Founders’ Day celebrations
40 minutes
-
Consumer spending records mixed performance in 5-months of 2026, but manufacturing activities improved – BoG
43 minutes
-
Passenger arrivals at airport increased by 3.7% in 5 months of 2026
47 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: St. Augustine’s College reach third straight semifinal after seeing off Aburi Girls, St. John’s Grammar
51 minutes
-
Re: Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips
51 minutes
-
Photos: 6th Akwasidae Festival in the U celebrates Asante heritage and Ghanaian unity
52 minutes
-
Ghana, India explore armwrestling collaboration as Golden Arms prepare for World Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi
1 hour
-
What Is Wrong With Us: We sign off on value for money before we have even defined it
1 hour
-
2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses final squad for tournament revealed
1 hour