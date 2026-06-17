Is Da’wah misunderstood and misrepresented in Islam? – Queen Liz show explores core meaning and practice of Islamic outreach

Behind The Lens with Elizabeth Essuman, popularly known as Queen Liz, has turned its focus to one of Islam’s most foundational yet often misunderstood concepts, "Da’wah", raising critical questions about its meaning, obligation, and practice in contemporary society.

The programme featured Islamic scholar Abubakar Ahmad alongside UTI Dawah, who collectively unpacked the theological, ethical, and social dimensions of Da’wah, describing it as a compassionate invitation to understand and reflect on the message of Islam.

Da’wah, the guests explained, extends beyond formal preaching. It encompasses conduct, character, and everyday interactions that reflect sincerity, honesty, and responsibility. They noted that while some Islamic scholars regard it as a compulsory duty for every Muslim, others view it as a strongly recommended practice, depending on interpretation of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

The discussion further examined the broader concept of Deen as a complete way of life, emphasising that Islamic practice is not limited to ritual observance but extends into morality, civic responsibility, and social coexistence.

A key theme of the episode was the importance of embodying good character as a form of Da’wah. The guests highlighted honesty, trustworthiness, and respectful conduct as powerful tools through which the principles of Islam are communicated to others, sometimes more effectively than speech.

The conversation also explored the significance of understanding the Qur’an beyond recitation, urging believers to engage with its meanings and apply its teachings in daily life. Issues relating to respect for women, interfaith relations, and the role of Muslims within broader society were also discussed.

According to the panel, Da’wah should be seen as a lived experience, a continuous expression of faith that allows others to witness the values of Islam through action, behaviour, and ethical conduct.

The episode concluded with a broader reflection that Da’wah, when properly understood, serves as a bridge of understanding between people of different faiths and worldviews, promoting coexistence and mutual respect.

Watch the full discussion below

Behind The Lens with Queen Liz continues to position itself as a platform for thoughtful dialogue on religion, society, and culture, offering audiences what the host describes as “food for thought with a touch of reflection and insight.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.