iSmart secures top global payment certification, boosting trust in digital transactions

iSmart International Ghana Limited has attained PCI DSS Level 1 certification, the highest tier of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, in a move aimed at strengthening security and trust across the digital payments ecosystem.

The company said the milestone reflects its commitment to protecting sensitive data, reinforcing client confidence and maintaining operational excellence.

PCI DSS is a globally recognised framework that ensures organisations handling cardholder data operate in a secure environment. Level 1 compliance is the most stringent, requiring strict controls across systems, processes and personnel.

iSmart achieved the certification after deploying enhanced security measures across its platforms. These include secure infrastructure to protect payment data, advanced encryption and storage protocols, strict access controls and continuous system monitoring to detect threats in real time.

The company also conducts regular vulnerability assessments and maintains detailed security policies aligned with global best practices.

These measures, iSmart said, ensure a highly secure and continuously monitored environment, offering consistent protection of payment data across its services.

The certification aligns with the Bank of Ghana's regulatory expectations for fintechs and Payment Service Providers, reinforcing the need for secure transactions and robust consumer data protection as Ghana’s digital finance sector expands.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Oduro described the achievement as a major step for the company.

“Achieving PCI DSS Level 1 compliance is a significant milestone for iSmart and a testament to our commitment to protecting cardholder data and ensuring secure payment transactions.

“Beyond certification, we remain focused on continuously strengthening our security posture — monitoring emerging threats, investing in advanced technologies, and enhancing our governance and risk management practices.

"Our goal is to ensure that every transaction conducted through our platform is safe, secure and reliable. This reinforces our mission to deliver trusted digital financial solutions that empower businesses and individuals to transact with confidence.”

iSmart provides a range of digital services, including payments, messaging, USSD and enterprise software. The company positions itself as an infrastructure partner to banks, fintechs, telecom firms and other businesses across Africa.

It says its understanding of the African market allows it to build solutions tailored to local conditions, including mobile money systems, USSD environments and infrastructure limitations.

The PCI DSS Level 1 certification, the company added, marks a key step toward strengthening long-term resilience while safeguarding customer data across its operations.

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