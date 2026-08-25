Israeli Film Festival returns to Accra with free screenings to boost cultural exchange

The Embassy of Israel in Ghana is set to hold the 2026 Israeli Film Festival on Sunday, August 30, at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall.

The one-day festival will bring Israeli and Ghanaian films to the big screen, continuing an initiative that is intended to use cinema as a meeting point for audiences and filmmakers from the two countries.

Entry to the festival is free, with screenings scheduled for the afternoon and evening. The programme includes the Israeli films - The Milky Way and Matchmaking, as well as the Ghanaian productions - Smokes and Mirrors and Unfinished Ride.

Beyond the screenings, patrons will have the opportunity to take part in a raffle, while free popcorn will also be available.

The film festival seeks to go beyond entertainment to foster dialogue and mutual understanding.

Mrs. Nitza Gilad, Culture Attaché at the Embassy of Israel in Ghana, expressed excitement about the event and extended a special invitation to Ghanaians to experience the films and the conversations they can inspire.

“We are very excited to welcome the Ghanaian public once again to the Israeli Film Festival. Film gives us an opportunity to enter one another’s worlds, to experience different stories and to discover the things we share despite our different backgrounds,” she said.

“This year as well, we are especially happy to bring Israeli and Ghanaian productions together on the same platform. I warmly invite everyone — students, filmmakers, families, young people and all lovers of cinema to join us at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall on August 30 at 3pm and 6pm. Entry is free, so come and enjoy the films, meet people and share in this cultural experience,” Mrs Gilad added.

The 2026 Israeli Film Festival follows last year's successful event, which provided an important platform for emerging local talent and ensured a fusion of creativity from Ghana and Israel.

The Israeli Film Festival promises to be an event of vibrant storytelling, cultural discovery, and shared experiences.

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