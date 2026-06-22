John Jinapor praises Mission 300 initiative during talks with UN Energy envoy

Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor has lauded the Mission 300 initiative, describing it as a transformative programme capable of accelerating electricity access and economic development across Africa.

The Minister made the remarks after meeting Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), during discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation between Ghana and the organisation.

Dr Jinapor noted that the engagement centred on shared objectives relating to energy access, renewable energy deployment and sustainable development.

He said Ghana remains committed to working with international partners to ensure reliable electricity supply and inclusive growth.

He particularly highlighted the significance of Mission 300, which seeks to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by the year 2030, stressing that the initiative has the potential to improve livelihoods and unlock economic opportunities across the continent.

“I commended SEforALL for its global leadership in advancing universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy, as well as its pivotal role in supporting Mission 300,” Dr Jinapor said.

He added that the programme is “an ambitious initiative to connect 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030 and accelerate inclusive economic development across the continent.”

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