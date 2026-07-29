Kaneshie Court remands two accused persons in Immigration Officer murder case into prison custody

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded Bright Aweh and Thomas Ziggah, the two accused persons in the murder case of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, into prison custody after both men pleaded to remain at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) holding facility.

At Wednesday's July 29, 2026, hearing, prosecutors informed the court that investigations were still ongoing and that they were awaiting additional information from the Cyber Crime Unit before completing the case docket.

The prosecution therefore prayed the court for a two-week adjournment to enable investigators to obtain the outstanding evidence.

During proceedings, the first accused, Bright Aweh, renewed concerns about access to his family while in custody.

However, the prosecution told the court that arrangements had previously been made for family visits, but the relatives did not show up.

The prosecution subsequently requested that both accused persons be remanded into prison custody, arguing that their complaints about restricted family access at the NIB facility would be addressed under the Ghana Prisons Service.

The second accused, Thomas Ziggah, told the court he had never complained about being held at the NIB facility and said he preferred remaining there despite raising concerns that some officers did not always follow established procedures.

He also informed the court that he suffers from ulcers.

In response, the presiding judge noted that holding facilities at the NIB are temporary and stressed that accused persons are entitled to basic rights, including access to family members, legal representation and communication.

The judge observed that prison custody offers a more structured environment where such rights can be guaranteed and ordered that both accused persons be transferred to prison custody.

Despite repeated pleas from the accused to remain at the NIB facility, the court maintained its decision.

The case was subsequently adjourned to August 19, 2026, as investigators continue to await critical information from the Cyber Crime Unit before forwarding the docket for the next stage of the prosecution

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