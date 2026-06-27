Kenyasi No.1 Omanhene funds and commissions new classroom block for Roman Catholic JHS

For years, students and teachers at the Kenyasi No.1 Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region lived under the constant shadow of fear.

The school's deteriorating infrastructure was characterised by weak roofing, cracked walls, broken window frames, and severely damaged floors, turning daily teaching and learning into a safety risk.

The headteacher of the school, Samuel Boadi, revealed that the threat of structural failure was so severe that teachers conducted lessons under constant anxiety for their safety, a situation that negatively affected teaching and learning outcomes.

Relief has finally arrived. The Omanhene of the Kenyasi No.1 Traditional Area, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, fully funded, commissioned, and handed over an ultra-modern three-unit classroom block equipped with administrative offices and storage facilities.

During the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Boadi expressed profound gratitude to the Paramount Chief for his timely intervention, noting that the new facility has significantly improved the safety and comfort of both students and staff.

The project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

By replacing a hazardous structure with a secure and modern learning environment, the initiative contributes to efforts aimed at improving access to safe and inclusive educational facilities.

The District Director of Education for Asutifi North, Naomi Asantewaa, thanked Nana Osei Kofi Abiri for his unwavering commitment to education in the area.

She added that the Education Directorate would intensify instructional supervision to ensure that academic performance improves alongside the enhanced infrastructure.



Dauda Hafiz Dabel, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asutifi North, lauded the Paramount Chief as a beacon of community-led development.

He noted that the new classroom block adds to a growing list of development projects spearheaded by Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, including a police training school, the Osei Kofi Abiri Basic School, and the Lady Julia ICT Training Centre, all aimed at improving the lives of residents in the Kenyasi No.1 community.

According to the DCE, by funding the JHS project, the Omanhene has relieved the District Assembly of a significant financial burden and demonstrated the importance of local leadership in driving development.

He urged residents and stakeholders to protect the facility and support the chief's vision of nurturing future professionals from the community.

The Catholic Bishop of Goaso, Most Rev. Peter Kwaku Atuahene, also praised the longstanding partnership between traditional authorities and educational development.

He said the proactive role played by traditional leaders such as Nana Osei Kofi Abiri continues to make a significant contribution to educational advancement and community development, stressing that such investments help shape the intellectual and moral growth of future generations.

The commissioning of the classroom block marks another milestone in the development of educational infrastructure in the Asutifi North District and offers renewed hope for improved teaching and learning at the Kenyasi No.1 Roman Catholic JHS.

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