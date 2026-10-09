Kingsley Aikins is bringing wine, travel and glamour together

Ghanaian entrepreneur Kingsley Kojo Aikins is steadily building a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning travel, tourism, beauty, fragrance and premium lifestyle, with his latest venture, AKingsCellar, adding wine and fine living to his growing business interests.

From his early entrepreneurial beginnings in Ghana to establishing businesses with footprints in Dubai and the United States, Aikins has built his career around one recurring idea: creating opportunities, connecting people and taking African businesses and consumers into global spaces.

He is the founder and CEO of AKingsCellar, a premium wine and lifestyle brand that is positioning itself around fine living, hospitality and carefully curated experiences.

The brand recently stepped into the spotlight as the exclusive wine partner for a Legacy Gala hosted by Nollywood icon Chief Pete Edochie at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

AKingsCellar was the only wine brand selected to welcome and host guests at the gala, placing Aikins’ latest venture at the intersection of entertainment, culture and premium hospitality.

But King’s Cellar is only one part of Aikins’ entrepreneurial portfolio.

Aikins is perhaps best known for his work in the travel and tourism industry through EyesInDubai, a Ghana-based travel company with affiliates across Africa.

The company provides a range of travel and hospitality services, including airport transfers, photography, visas, tickets, hotel reservations, short-term accommodation and curated tour experiences. It has also hosted a number of Ghanaian and international personalities visiting Dubai.

His experience in Dubai helped shape the business.

Aikins previously explained that after relocating to Dubai, he noticed that many Africans travelling to the city did not have proper itineraries and often missed some of the experiences the destination offered.

That gap became an opportunity to create a travel company that could curate experiences specifically for visitors.

In 2022, Aikins expanded his travel operations with the establishment of Dream Seekers Travel Dubai and Dream Seekers Travel USA, extending his business interests beyond Ghana and creating a broader international network.

Through these companies, his business interests have increasingly focused on helping Africans navigate international travel for leisure, business and other opportunities.

His Dubai base has also given him access to a highly international business environment, allowing him to build relationships across Africa, the Middle East and the United States.

Aikins has also diversified into the beauty industry.

He is associated with Fragrances by Kings, through which he launched Nene Glam, a Ghanaian-owned beauty brand offering skincare and fragrance products.

Nene Glam was launched in 2023 and was positioned around sophistication, fragrance and premium skincare.

The expansion demonstrated another side of Aikins’ business strategy, taking an established understanding of lifestyle and translating it into consumer-focused products.

With AKingsCellar, Aikins is entering another highly competitive lifestyle category.

The wine brand is being developed around premium experiences rather than simply the sale of wine, with its involvement in high-profile gatherings forming part of its positioning.

Its partnership with Chief Pete Edochie’s Legacy Gala offered a clear example of that strategy.

The gala brought together entertainment, business and cultural personalities, while King’s Cellar provided the wine experience for guests.

For Aikins, the move into wine represents a natural extension of his broader interests in hospitality, lifestyle and experiences.

His work has also attracted industry recognition.

In 2024, Aikins received the Most Promising CEO of the Year and Tourism Influencer of the Year awards at the Golden Age Business and Creative Awards, recognising his contribution to entrepreneurship and tourism.

His businesses have also been connected to philanthropic initiatives. EyesInDubai, for instance, supported the Teshie Children’s Home with food items, toiletries and a financial donation as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Across his ventures, AKingsCellar, EyesInDubai, Dream Seekers Travel Dubai, Dream Seekers Travel USA, Nene Glam and Fragrances by Kings, a common thread runs through Aikins’ entrepreneurial journey: building platforms that connect people to experiences, products and opportunities.

His businesses stretch across industries, but they share a strong lifestyle component.

Travel connects people to destinations. Beauty and fragrance connect consumers to personal expression. Wine connects people through hospitality and social experiences.

For Aikins, that intersection appears to be where his next chapter is taking shape.

From Ghana to Dubai and the United States, Kingsley Kojo Aikins is building more than individual companies. He is creating a portfolio of African-owned businesses designed to operate across borders, with AKingsCellar now adding a taste of fine living to the journey.

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