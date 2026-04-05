Kpando MP highlights progress on road projects

The Member of Parliament for Kpando, Sebastian Deh, has announced that construction of the long-neglected Kpando–Torkor feeder road is finally underway, citing its importance to socio-economic development.

The road connects to a key market centre in the constituency, and its completion is expected to improve transportation, boost economic activity, and enhance access to healthcare and education.

Addressing participants at a health screening exercise in Torkor, Mr Deh emphasised that road infrastructure is central to rapid development and reaffirmed his commitment to improving road networks in the constituency.

He also stated that the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is delivering on its mandate, particularly in the road sector under the Big Push agenda.

“We the NDC are governing the country heading in the direction that every citizen wants and they are happy with us because we are working. I want to stress that we [NDC government] are constructing the Torkor road,” he said.

Mr Deh added that several other feeder roads across the constituency, as well as inner roads in the municipal capital, Kpando, are under construction and will be surfaced with bitumen.

He noted that earth-moving equipment had been deployed through the assembly to support the projects, adding that development efforts would go beyond healthcare to improve overall livelihoods.

Mr Deh commended the Kpando Municipal Chief Executive, Killian Donkor, for his role in initiating and supporting development projects, alongside traditional authorities.

In his remarks, Mr Donkor reaffirmed the assembly’s commitment to advancing development to improve living standards in the municipality.

He also praised the Akpini Giants Association for Development (AGAD) for organising free health screening and treatment for common health conditions.

Akpinifiaga, Okpekpewuokpe, Togbega Dagadu IX, acknowledged ongoing projects in the area and commended stakeholders for their efforts to develop the Kpando Constituency.

He indicated that additional projects are planned to drive socio-economic and human resource development, and called for continued public support.

He further urged residents to celebrate Easter in moderation and avoid activities that could endanger their lives, stressing the need for safety during the period.

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