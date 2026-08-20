Kpone-Katamanso MCE presents items to clans ahead of Homowo Festival

Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented assorted items to the 10 clans of Kpone to support preparations for the 2026 Homowo Festival.

The items included sacks of maize, gallons of palm oil, cartons of bottled water, assorted drinks and other provisions.

Mr Morton, presenting the items, said the donation was made on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

He called on the traditional leadership to ensure that the festival was celebrated peacefully and in a solemn manner.

He urged clan leaders to uphold the Homowo Festival’s integrity and values and ensure peace before, during, and after the celebrations.

The MCE noted that festive occasions such as Homowo provided an opportunity for families and friends to reunite, strengthen existing relationships and establish new bonds.

He gave an assurance that the Municipal Assembly would continue to play a significant role in ensuring that the festival was celebrated within the remit of the law while supporting initiatives that promoted unity and development within the municipality.

Mr Morton urged residents and visitors to conduct themselves responsibly throughout the celebrations and cooperate with the traditional authorities and relevant state institutions to ensure a peaceful festival.

Receiving the items on behalf of the 10 clans, Nii Ofosu Oblie V, the Mankralo of the Kpone Traditional Council, expressed profound gratitude to the assembly for the gesture.

He said the items had arrived at an appropriate time and would contribute significantly towards preparations for the festival.

Nii Oblie gave an assurance that all 10 clans would be allocated their fair share of the items to enhance their preparations for the Homowo celebrations.

He said the traditional authorities would continue to collaborate with the assembly and other stakeholders to ensure that the festival was celebrated peacefully and in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Kpone people.

The Ga-Dangme people celebrate the Homowo Festival annually to commemorate their victory over hunger and to promote unity, thanksgiving, and cultural heritage. annually by the Ga-Dangme people to commemorate their victory over hunger and to promote unity, thanksgiving and cultural heritage.

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