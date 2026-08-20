Ghana explores traceability technology to track mined gold sources

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will soon acquire a state-of-the-art traceability technology to track the sources of gold mined in the country, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gold Board, announced on Wednesday.
He said the system was to ensure that gold purchased by the Board originated from legal and approved sources.
“We are now involved in a national competitive tendering process, which will be concluded this year, to allow us to acquire a modern traceability system.
“It will help us to trace every ounce of gold we purchase to their mines of origin,” Mr Gyamfi noted when he took his turn at the Government Accountability Series in Accra.
Currently, Ghana is ranked as the leading gold producer in Africa, and sixth globally, with a production of approximately 185 tonnes of gold.
The Gold Board attributes the achievement to increased domestic production, hence the decision to beef up measures to sanitise small-scale gold mining.
Mr Gyamfi noted that since January 2025, some 170 metric tonnes of gold had been mopped up, adding that the Board had been instrumental in the country’s feat.
On land reclamation, he said the Board, in line with its corporate social responsibilities, was working to recover some 150 hectares of degraded forests across the country by next year.
The authorities, he said, were committed to supporting the Government’s agenda of protecting the ecology and biodiversity.
The CEO said the Board was already collaborating with the Forestry Commission and Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to achieve that objective.
Additionally, a taskforce of more than 150 people had been deployed across mining regions to combat gold smuggling, he added.
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