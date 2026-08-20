Ghana receives AU Gender Champion’s 2026-2028 work plan

Ghana has received the African Union Champion on Gender and Development’s 2026-2028 Work Plan to guide action on gender equality across Africa.

The plan sets out priorities for advocacy, policy coordination, resource mobilisation, partnerships, monitoring and accountability during the Champion’s tenure.

Ms Prudence Nonkululeko Ngwenya, Director of the African Union Commission’s Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (WGYD), presented the document at the close of a three-day Strategy Co-Creation and Validation Workshop in Accra.

She said participants had been deliberate in defining an innovative and impactful role for the Champion, particularly in view of Ghana’s upcoming leadership of the African Union.

Ms Ngwenya said gender equality remained central to AU Agenda 2063, economic growth and social development, with the Champion expected to mobilise political support and advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment at the highest level.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who received the work plan on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, said the document was not an end result in itself but a roadmap for action.

She said the document’s value would ultimately be measured by its translation into concrete interventions, strengthened policies, mobilised resources and measurable improvements in the lives of women and girls across Africa.

Dr Lartey reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to supporting the AU Champion and cited the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), the National Gender Policy (2025-2034) and Parliament’s approval of the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls as recent measures to advance gender equality.

The workshop examined the Champion’s comparative advantage, vision and theory of change, strategic priorities, Presidential initiatives, implementation and partnerships, investment, monitoring and accountability.

The validated work plan is expected to provide a framework for coordinated action between Ghana and the African Union Commission on gender equality and development.

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