Remains of NPA Deputy CEO Dr Dramani Bukari received at Accra International Airport

A solemn and grief-filled atmosphere enveloped the Accra International Airport (AIA) on Wednesday evening as the remains of the Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Dramani Bukari, arrived in Accra.

The Sector Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, joined the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Tameklo, members of the Authority’s leadership, family representatives and other distinguished individuals to receive the remains of the late Deputy Chief Executive.

The National Petroleum Authority described the passing of Dr Bukari as a painful and irreplaceable loss, paying tribute to his humility and the impact he made during his service.

The Authority said his death had left a deep void among management, staff and all those who worked closely with him.

The burial service for the late Dr Dramani Bukari will be held in Damongo in the Savannah Region on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., as family, colleagues and loved ones gather to bid him a final farewell.

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