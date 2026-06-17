Kwahu West Health Director calls for handwashing with soap in basic schools

Audio By Carbonatix
The Municipal Health Director for Kwahu West, Celestine Asante, has called on the Ghana Education Service and school authorities to intensify the promotion of proper handwashing with soap among basic school pupils, particularly in rural communities.
She stressed that effective hand hygiene remains one of the most reliable preventive measures against infectious diseases, yet observed that many pupils still wash their hands without the use of soap, reducing its health benefits.
Speaking at the International Day of the African Child celebration held at Kwahu Gyamasi No. 1, Madam Asante appealed to headteachers and school administrators to ensure the availability of Veronica buckets and soap in schools to encourage consistent and proper handwashing practices among pupils, Adom News reported.
She noted that while handwashing is widely practised, the absence of soap undermines efforts to prevent infections and maintain adequate hygiene standards in schools.
Madam Asante further called on government to expand access to potable water across all communities, emphasising that clean water remains fundamental to public health, sanitation, and disease prevention.
She expressed concern over the growing pollution of rivers and other water bodies due to illegal mining activities, which she said is worsening access to safe drinking water in many communities.
According to her, improved access to clean water, coupled with sustained hygiene education in schools, would significantly reduce disease burden among children and enhance overall well-being in communities.
She reiterated her appeal during the event, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts between government, education authorities, and local stakeholders to promote healthier school environments.
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