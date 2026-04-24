Lack of political will fuels illegal mining crisis – Awula Serwah

The Co-ordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens, Awula Serwah, has said Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, is being weakened by a lack of political will.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Ms Serwah warned that the environmental damage caused by illegal mining poses a serious existential threat to the country.

“We face an existential threat, and if we continue, we will all become extinct,” she said, while commending the media for consistently highlighting the issue.

She argued that the challenge is not the absence of solutions, but a failure to act decisively.

“What is lacking is the political will. That is what is lacking,” she said. “If the political will is there and all hands are on deck, political authority, chiefs, civil society, communities, how can we not beat this canker?”

Ms Serwah cited examples where strong local leadership has helped curb illegal mining, pointing to Ellembelle District, particularly the community of Jema, where she said traditional authority has successfully enforced anti-galamsey measures.

“Thanks to their visionary chief… There is no illegal mining in Jema. They have bylaws, they enforce them, and they arrest illegal miners. They have been able to protect their rainforest,” she said.

She questioned why such approaches are not being replicated nationwide.

“Why can’t what is happening in Jema be repeated?” she asked.

The activist also raised concerns about the treatment of environmental defenders, referencing reports from Atonsu where local activists have allegedly faced prosecution.

“Activists are being prosecuted for allegedly destroying two excavators that were destroying the landscape. Those who are polluting the stream are walking free,” she said.

Ms Serwah further criticised allegations that some district officials are complicit in illegal mining activities, citing a JoyNews investigation which claimed that some District Chief Executives (DCEs) were involved in collecting money from operators of banned mining equipment known as “Changfan”.

“Changfan has been banned. By taking money from people operating it, you are complicit,” she said.

She also questioned the President’s response, which she said focused on educating implicated officials rather than holding them accountable.

“I’m a little perplexed. Even my five-year-old niece knows that if something is illegal, you are complicit if you support it,” she remarked.

“So, for us to say that they need to be educated, then what kind of MCEs or DCEs are we putting there? Is it just affiliation with the party, or is it an understanding of the job at hand? And if understanding is required, how can you still be at the post?”

According to her, the fact that the practice may have existed for years does not justify inaction.

“A crime is a crime regardless of when it began,” she said.

“So I’ve gone on and on, but the point I’m making is that we lack the political will,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.