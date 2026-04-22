Los Angeles schools set limits on classroom screen time

Los Angeles' school board on Tuesday passed a measure regulating students’ screen time during classroom assignments, reflecting concerns that technology could be ​linked to a host of ailments, including obesity and depression.

The school board of the nation's second-largest school district approved the measure by a 6-0 vote, with one recusal, making the Los Angeles Unified School District among the first in the nation to create systemwide, grade-by-grade limits on classroom screen time.

"Along ​with the cellphone ban the L.A. Unified School District passed in ⁠2024, we hope to be a national leader on these matters," said ​board member Nick Melvoin, who sponsored the measure, through a spokesperson.

Proponents said ​the policy was meant to strike a balance between instructional needs and growing concerns that excessive screen exposure is harming students’ attention and social development.

The district, which serves about half ​a million students, has relied heavily on laptops and tablets since the ​coronavirus pandemic of 2020 accelerated digital learning.

"While access to and developing skills in technology are ‌critical ⁠in a digital world, excessive screen time can be associated with vision problems, increased anxiety and depression, addictive behaviour, reduced attention span, difficulty managing emotions, lower academic achievement and weaker cognition, according to the American Academy of ​Paediatrics," the resolution said.

The ​measure cited research ⁠indicating that children 8 to 11 years old who exceed screen time recommendations are at higher risk for ​obesity and score lower on cognitive assessments.

The resolution does not ​immediately ban ⁠devices or mandate a uniform time limit. Instead, it calls on district staff to develop age-appropriate guidelines with input from educators, families and public health ⁠experts. Until ​then, existing school-level rules will remain in ​place.

Sceptics cautioned that screen limits must be implemented carefully to avoid harming students with disabilities who ​rely on technology.

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