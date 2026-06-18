Macron announces France memorial site to honour slavery victims and human rights legacy

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for France to inaugurate a dedicated site in 2027 to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and preserve the memory of the transatlantic slave trade.

In a virtual address delivered at the ongoing Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra, President Macron said the memorial site would serve as a place of remembrance, education and reflection on the history and legacy of slavery.

According to him, the facility will be designed to ensure that the experiences of enslaved people are remembered and passed on to future generations, while promoting a deeper understanding of human rights and historical justice.

"In 2027, France will inaugurate at Trocadero the place where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted, a memorial dedicated to the victims of slavery," he noted.

"France intends to fully participate in this work. A few days ago, we commemorated the 25th anniversary of this landmark law (The Universal Declaration of Human Rights) that I mentioned earlier. making France the first country in the world to officially recognise that the slave trade and slavery, which started in the 15th century against Africans, Ameridian, Malagasy, and Indian peoples, constituted a crime against humanity," he added.

The French leader reiterated his support for international efforts aimed at confronting the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade and advancing discussions on reparatory justice.

His remarks come three months after the adoption of UN Resolution A/RES/80/250, a landmark decision that has intensified global discourse on the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring consequences.

The conference in Accra, convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, has brought together world leaders, policymakers, academics and civil society groups to explore pathways towards reparatory justice and historical accountability.

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