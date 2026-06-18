Macron announces France memorial site to honour slavery victims and human rights legacy

Audio By Carbonatix
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for France to inaugurate a dedicated site in 2027 to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and preserve the memory of the transatlantic slave trade.
In a virtual address delivered at the ongoing Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra, President Macron said the memorial site would serve as a place of remembrance, education and reflection on the history and legacy of slavery.
According to him, the facility will be designed to ensure that the experiences of enslaved people are remembered and passed on to future generations, while promoting a deeper understanding of human rights and historical justice.
"In 2027, France will inaugurate at Trocadero the place where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted, a memorial dedicated to the victims of slavery," he noted.
"France intends to fully participate in this work. A few days ago, we commemorated the 25th anniversary of this landmark law (The Universal Declaration of Human Rights) that I mentioned earlier. making France the first country in the world to officially recognise that the slave trade and slavery, which started in the 15th century against Africans, Ameridian, Malagasy, and Indian peoples, constituted a crime against humanity," he added.
The French leader reiterated his support for international efforts aimed at confronting the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade and advancing discussions on reparatory justice.
His remarks come three months after the adoption of UN Resolution A/RES/80/250, a landmark decision that has intensified global discourse on the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring consequences.
The conference in Accra, convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, has brought together world leaders, policymakers, academics and civil society groups to explore pathways towards reparatory justice and historical accountability.
Latest Stories
-
Tragedy as young lawyer dies during Ghana-Panama World Cup celebration
6 minutes
-
Africa can lead the future of AI-driven health innovation, says Professor John Amuasi
34 minutes
-
Two St. Louis SHS students sanctioned after hiding in vehicle boot to leave campus
40 minutes
-
Macron announces France memorial site to honour slavery victims and human rights legacy
41 minutes
-
Ghana faces up to 90,000 teacher deficit — Education Minister cites budget constraints
50 minutes
-
When your job title or qualification disappears, who still remembers you?
53 minutes
-
Atiwa East MP cautions gov’t against using GETFund allocations for school feeding
59 minutes
-
Police caution WASSCE candidates against violence, vandalism after exams
1 hour
-
Ghana spends too little on early childhood development, urges policy shift – UNICEF report
2 hours
-
No arrears under “No Fee Stress” policy for 2024–2026 academic years— Haruna Iddrisu
2 hours
-
Young women now have ‘close to zero’ risk of cervical cancer death after HPV jab
2 hours
-
Ghana risks deepening inequality by neglecting early childhood investment – UNICEF study
2 hours
-
Fire guts 25-room house at Assin Akropong, leaves tenants homeless
2 hours
-
Gender Ministry to review legal gap between age of consent and marriage
2 hours
-
Deploying divers won’t solve flood deaths; tackle illegal building first — Safety expert
2 hours