Mahama inspects Peki College assembly hall project, announces recruitment of 16,000 teachers

President John Mahama has inspected the ongoing construction of a 1,500-seat multipurpose assembly hall at the Peki College of Education, reaffirming the government's commitment to completing critical educational infrastructure projects across the country.

During the visit, the President recalled that the assembly hall project was initiated during his previous administration alongside a girls' hostel, which has since been completed and is serving students.

He expressed satisfaction that work on the assembly hall has resumed after years of inactivity, describing the project as a significant investment in the future of teacher education in Ghana.

President Mahama commended the quality of work on the facility, noting that the modern assembly hall will provide a suitable venue for academic, social, and institutional events while improving the overall learning environment at the college.

He disclosed that the project is nearing completion, with the delivery and installation of furniture being the final major component before the facility becomes operational.

According to the President, arrangements have already been made for the furniture to be delivered later this month, after which the assembly hall will be officially commissioned.

The President also used the occasion to reassure students and trainee teachers of the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities for graduates.

He announced that financial clearance has been granted for the recruitment of at least 16,000 newly trained teachers and graduates from the colleges of education to help reduce the backlog of qualified professionals awaiting posting.

President Mahama further reiterated the government's resolve to improve teaching and learning conditions across colleges of education through continued investment in infrastructure, student accommodation and other essential facilities.

He encouraged students to remain focused on their studies and strive for excellence, stressing that Ghana's future depends on a well-trained, skilled, and motivated generation of teachers and professionals.

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