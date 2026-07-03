Mahama promises pension reforms as economy recovers, pledges better welfare for retirees

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has pledged to improve pensions for retired workers as Ghana's economy improves, assuring senior citizens that they will share in the benefits of the country's economic growth.
"I pledge to our senior citizens that as the economy improves, we will improve not only wages and salaries for the active working population but also improve pensions for those who have sacrificed tirelessly for our dear nation, Ghana," he stated.
Speaking at the Republic Day Senior Citizens' Luncheon in Accra, the President said his administration remains committed to rebuilding the economy while ensuring those who dedicated their lives to national development enjoy a dignified retirement.
According to him, government is laying the foundation for sustained economic growth through the 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, which seeks to boost production, create jobs and increase exports.
"We're investing in skills, technology, manufacturing and value addition because we believe that Ghana must become a nation that produces more, exports more and creates prosperity for all," he said.
Mahama noted that restoring economic stability is central to government's development agenda, adding that the gains from the recovery would benefit both the active workforce and retirees.
The President said honouring senior citizens goes beyond organising annual celebrations, stressing that the greatest tribute government can pay them is to build a prosperous and resilient nation worthy of their sacrifices.
He said his administration is also focused on expanding healthcare, improving education, modernising agriculture, strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring prudent management of public resources to secure a better future for all Ghanaians.
Mahama reaffirmed government's commitment to improving the welfare of older persons, noting that economic recovery must translate into better living conditions for those who helped build the nation.
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