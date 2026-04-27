Maternal, mental health challenges persist in Jamestown as Australia pledges support

Women and children in Jamestown continue to face serious maternal and mental health challenges as limited equipment and inadequate antenatal services strain the community’s healthcare system.The situation at the Jamestown Maternity Home has been described as deeply concerning, with authorities and health workers warning that shortages of essential resources are putting lives at risk.

The Queen Mother of Jamestown,Naa Tsoolo Kakalor 1, said conditions at the facility prior to a recent visit were troubling.

“The situation here has been very worrying. We do not have the necessary equipment to properly care for mothers and newborns, and that puts both lives at risk,” she said.

Health workers at the facility also raised concerns about the pressure they face in delivering care. According to the Medical Director of the maternity home, the lack of essential equipment continues to hinder effective service delivery.

“We are doing our best, but the limited number of incubators, as well as inadequate and sometimes faulty beds, make our work very difficult and affect the quality of care we can provide,” the Medical Director explained.

These challenges, health workers say, are not only affecting maternal health outcomes but are also contributing to growing mental health concerns among expectant and new mothers.

In response, Berenice Owen Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, has pledged support to help improve conditions at the facility.

During a visit to the community, she assured stakeholders of her commitment to assess the needs of the maternity home and support efforts to provide essential equipment and materials.

“We are committed to understanding the needs here and supporting efforts to improve maternal healthcare by providing equipment and strengthening antenatal services,” she said. She added that the Australian High Commission is also focused on the economic empowerment of women and youth.

With this renewed commitment, stakeholders remain hopeful that conditions at the Jamestown Maternity Home will improve, bringing relief to women and children and enhancing healthcare delivery in the community.

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