McIlroy ‘more motivated than ever’ before return

Rory McIlroy says he is "more motivated than I've ever been" as he returns to action for the first time since successfully defending the Masters.

The world number two became just the fourth player to win successive Green Jackets when he held off Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National last month.

Last year, Northern Ireland's McIlroy became just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam with his play-off victory over Justin Rose, and he admits the aftermath of his second Augusta triumph "feels a lot different".

"Even winning felt different," McIlroy said before his PGA Tour return at this week's Truist Championship.

"I guess, you know, and I've spoken about this a lot, I felt like winning the Grand Slam was going to be this life-changing thing, and in some ways it was, but in other ways I had to remember like, no, I still have a lot of my career left and I want to keep playing and keep competing.

"So this year was, I think, validation for all the work that I've put in over the last few years to get myself back to this place where I'm winning majors."

Last year, McIlroy suffered a post-Masters slump and failed to contend at the USPGA Championship and US Open before recording a top-10 finish in the Open Championship in front of his home crowd at Royal Portrush.

He followed that by sealing his second Irish Open title and played a key role in Europe's Ryder Cup win over the United States in New York.

And having enjoyed less "hectic" post-Masters celebrations this time around, he says he is "excited for the road ahead" as he looks to add to his tally of six major wins.

"I'm excited for this week, I'm excited for Aronimink next week (USPGA Championship), Shinnecock (US Open), Birkdale (Open)," he added.

"You know, like I feel like if anything I'm more motivated after what happened at Augusta this year than I've ever been."

McIlroy - who turned 37 earlier this week - begins his bid for a fifth career win at Quail Hollow at 16:33 BST on Thursday.

He won his first PGA Tour title at the North Carolina venue in 2010 and added further victories in 2015, 2021 and 2024, while he also lost in a play-off to Rickie Fowler in 2012.

"I feel like I've gotten more out of this golf tournament than I've given back to it in a way," he said.

"Because we do get incredible support every time we come here. It's not just me, I think every player in this field would feel the same way.

"The atmosphere of this tournament is what makes it stand apart from some of the others on tour. Yeah, it's amazing how the community rallies behind this event.

"It is nice to come back to the same place for so many years, and you see familiar faces, and so, yeah, as I said, it's always nice coming back here."

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