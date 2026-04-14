McNulty Foundation and Aspen Institute announce 2026 McNulty prize catalyst fund awardees

The McNulty Foundation and the Aspen Institute have revealed the six recipients of the 2026 McNulty Prize Catalyst Fund, awarding a total of $120,000 to support early-stage organisations that are tackling critical global challenges with innovative and inclusive solutions.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, April 14, the awardees, based in the United States, India, Nigeria, and Colombia, are working across diverse sectors, from healthcare and environmental conservation to youth empowerment and economic equity.

Each of this year’s awardees represents a unique effort to address long-standing issues within their communities, with the potential to inspire transformative change on a global scale.

The McNulty Prize Catalyst Fund, awarded annually, is designed to support organisations at a pivotal moment in their growth, providing both financial and non-financial resources to help them scale their impact.

President of the McNulty Foundation Anne Welsh McNulty and trustee of the Aspen Institute, praised the work of the 2026 recipients:

"This year's awardees are breaking cycles that have persisted for generations in their communities and building new ones in their place. They are reimagining a shared future that serves everyone and giving us a renewed sense of what’s truly possible."

The Catalyst Fund, now in its ninth year, recognises organisations led by leaders within the Aspen Institute network.

These leaders are committed to addressing the structural barriers that hinder access to resources and opportunities in communities worldwide, tackling the root causes of suffering and inequality.

Introducing the 2026 McNulty Prize Catalyst Fund Awardees

1. Kwamane Liddell, ThriveLink | United States

In the United States, millions of older adults, people with disabilities, immigrants, and those with limited literacy still face significant barriers to accessing essential healthcare and nutrition programmes.

Kwamane Liddell, a nurse, attorney, and entrepreneur, is addressing this gap with ThriveLink—a healthcare technology platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify access to social safety net programmes and healthcare resources.

The platform mobilises hospitals, health plans, and communities to ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind. Learn more at mythrivelink.com.

2. Marcela Fernández Barreneche, Glacier Nation | South America

The rapid disappearance of glaciers across the globe threatens the water supply for over 1.9 billion people. Marcela Fernández Barreneche, an environmental conservationist, has founded Glacier Nation, a global network dedicated to restoring high-mountain ecosystems and raising awareness about glacier loss.

What began in Colombia has expanded into a movement active in more than 12 countries, combining scientific research, ecological restoration, and community engagement to protect and preserve these vital water sources. Learn more at glaciernation.org.

3. Ruchi Gupta, YouthPOWER | India

India is home to the largest youth population in the world, yet opportunities for young people remain starkly unequal, especially across the country’s 800 districts. Ruchi Gupta, a civic leader, has founded YouthPOWER, a platform that aims to define, measure, and act on youth opportunity.

The initiative links local outcomes to elected representatives and district action, working to ensure that young people in all parts of India have access to the resources they need to thrive. Learn more at youthpower.in.

4. Seanicaa Edwards Herron, Freedmen Heirs Foundation | United States

Black farming families in rural America face systemic barriers that hinder their access to economic infrastructure, perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Seanicaa Edwards Herron founded the Freedmen Heirs Foundation to help Black farmers overcome these obstacles by building the market and financial infrastructure necessary for long-term economic resilience and generational wealth.

The foundation supports farmers who have been historically excluded from economic opportunities, ensuring they can achieve sustainable success. Learn more at freedmenheirs.org.

5. Dr. Ibraheem Dooba, 200MillionTrees | Nigeria

In Northern Nigeria, farmer-herder conflicts and widespread malnutrition continue to devastate local communities. Dr. Ibraheem Dooba, a multidisciplinary leader, is addressing these issues through 200MillionTrees, a community-driven initiative aimed at restoring degraded land, reducing conflict, and improving nutrition through large-scale tree planting.

By engaging local communities in environmental restoration, the initiative also fosters peace and promotes long-term resilience. Learn more at 200milliontrees.com.

6. Jordan Bowman, Journeymen Triangle | United States

In the United States, adolescent boys face growing challenges, including academic disengagement, lack of mentorship, and difficulties transitioning to adulthood. Jordan Bowman has founded Journeymen Triangle, an initiative designed to support boys through intergenerational mentoring, rites of passage, and communities of belonging.

By fostering emotional maturity, resilience, and purpose, Journeymen Triangle empowers young men to become men of integrity and leadership. Learn more at journeymentriangle.org.

A Shared Vision of Change

While each of the six organisations addresses distinct challenges, they share a common commitment to centre community involvement and utilise lived experiences to drive systemic change. Their work reflects a collective effort to address the root causes of inequality and suffering, aiming to build a more just and equitable future for all.

On 28 April 2026, the McNulty Prize Catalyst Fund awardees will participate in a virtual dialogue, providing an opportunity to discuss their work, share insights, and explore how they are driving change in their communities. The event will highlight how they are building cycles of trust, accountability, and justice across the world.

About the McNulty Prize Catalyst Fund

The McNulty Prize Catalyst Fund was established in 2017 to support early-stage organisations led by visionary leaders in the Aspen Institute network.

The fund awards $120,000 to six recipients each year, providing financial resources and non-monetary support to help these organisations scale and increase their impact. Since its inception, the Catalyst Fund has supported over 40 organisations from around the world, advancing their mission to create lasting, positive change.

About the McNulty Foundation

Founded in 2008 by Anne Welsh McNulty in honour of her late husband, the McNulty Foundation is dedicated to inspiring, developing, and supporting leaders who are addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

Through the John P. McNulty Prize, awarded in partnership with the Aspen Institute, the Foundation recognises exceptional leaders who are working to create long-lasting, transformative impact.

The Foundation’s strategic investments are aimed at helping organisations reach a critical juncture where their work can scale globally.

About the Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global non-profit organisation, founded in 1949, dedicated to fostering leadership, promoting dialogue, and creating opportunities for positive social change.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a campus in Aspen, Colorado, the Institute works with partners around the world to tackle complex global issues and build a more equitable, sustainable future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.