MenzGold case: NAM1 files witness statement as court sets July 17 for cross-examination

The Accra High Court has completed the Case Management Conference (CMC) in the ongoing trial of the founder of MenzGold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.

The Accra High Court has adjourned the cross-examination of NAM1 to Friday, July 17, 2026, when he is expected to return to the witness box to continue giving evidence in the MenzGold case.

The development follows the completion of the Case Management Conference (CMC) by the court, paving the way for the continuation of proceedings.

The Head of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold (CACM), Fred Forson, said NAM1 has finally filed his witness statement, following an earlier directive by the court.

According to him, the court ordered NAM1 to file the statement in 2024, but the document was only submitted on Monday, July 13, 2026.

“Since 2024, the court gave the order for NAM1 to file his witness statement. He has filed it today, so we are done with the CMC,” he said.

He added that the court has set a timeline stretching into late July for the continuation of proceedings.

“We are hoping that by Friday we finish with the cross-examination so that we can bring finality to the case,” he said.

Nana Appiah Mensah is standing trial on several charges, including defrauding by false pretence, operating a gold dealership business without a licence, and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains on bail.

The case is part of a long-running prosecution following the collapse of MenzGold Ghana Limited, which left thousands of customers demanding refunds of their locked-up investments.

The trial is expected to continue on Friday, July 17, when NAM1 returns to the witness box for further cross-examination.

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