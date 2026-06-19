Mexico become first country to qualify for World Cup last 32

Audio By Carbonatix
Co-hosts Mexico became the first nation to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup with a narrow win over South Korea in Guadalajara.
Mexico midfielder Luis Romo was in the right place at the right time to tap into an empty net after goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu spilled the ball following a collision with his team-mate Lee Gi-hyuk in the 50th minute.
South Korea's best chance came in the 87th minute when Cho Gue-sung's close-range header was saved by Raul Rangel and the Mexico keeper was able to keep out Yang Hyun-jun's follow-up.
Earlier, captain Son Heung-min's had chipped Rangel before his effort was cleared off the line by Edson Alvarez although the former Tottenham forward was flagged offside.
Backed by a boisterous home support who had booed their team at half-time following a toothless first half, Mexico almost added a second in the 75th minute, but Raul Jimenez's effort from a tight angle was saved.
Substitute Obed Vargas also forced Kim into a fine diving save late on with a driven strike.
The result continued Mexico's 100% start at the World Cup and confirmed Javier Aguirre's side will advance as Group A winners.
That means the co-hosts will be in Mexico City for both their last-32 and potential last-16 tie, where they could face England if Thomas Tuchel's side win their group and first knockout match.
Despite their defeat, South Korea remain in a good position to also advance thanks to their opening-day win over the Czech Republic.
They face South Africa next on Thursday (02:00 BST) in Monterrey. Mexico take on the Czech Republic in their final group game at the same time in Mexico City.
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