MIE Group targets bigger investment deals as 7th GITW Week opens in Accra

Organisers of the Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW), MIE Events, have reaffirmed their commitment to using the platform to attract foreign direct investment, strengthen industrial partnerships and position Ghana as a preferred gateway for global businesses seeking opportunities in West Africa.

The 7th edition of the Ghana Investment and Trade Week officially opened on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra, bringing together investors, policymakers, business leaders and exhibitors from several countries.

Chairman of MIE Group, David Wang, said the summit has, over the years, created opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to connect with international investors, resulting in several manufacturing partnerships and industrial projects.

Speaking to journalists after the opening ceremony, Mr Wang said the previous six editions had linked Ghanaian businesses with investors and companies from countries including China, India, Türkiye and Italy.

He said MIE Group’s decade-long engagement with Ghana had reinforced the organisation’s confidence in the country’s investment potential, citing its political stability, security and strategic location as an entry point into the wider West African market.

“This platform creates an opportunity for international investors to connect with Ghanaian businesses and explore partnerships that can lead to manufacturing, trade and job creation,” Mr Wang said.

He explained that the long-term objective is to encourage more international companies to establish operations in Ghana rather than only exporting finished products into the country.

According to him, this year’s summit places stronger emphasis on renewable energy, construction, green technologies and solar power solutions as countries move towards sustainable economic development.

Mr Wang said the 2026 edition has attracted more than 100 speakers, over 300 international delegates, exhibitors from more than 10 countries and thousands of planned business engagements.

Participants include businesses and investors from China, India, Türkiye, Italy, Libya, Rwanda and other countries.

Vice President of MIE Group and the Ghana Investment and Trade Week Summit, Uur Ahmed, said the platform was established to drive foreign direct investment into Ghana and support the country’s broader economic transformation agenda.

He noted that the summit aligns with the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative by focusing on priority sectors such as energy, construction, electric mobility, transportation, smart cities and sustainable infrastructure.

According to him, the goal is to expose global businesses to investment opportunities in Ghana and promote partnerships that will lead to the establishment of factories and expansion of local industrial capacity.

Mr Ahmed added that Ghana’s position as a trade hub and gateway to West Africa gives the country a competitive advantage in attracting global investment.

Beyond the organisers’ objectives, the summit also provided a platform for discussions on Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Presidency, Senior Presidential Advisor and Coordinator of the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat, Dr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, said the initiative seeks to transform Ghana from an exporter of raw materials into a production-driven economy.

He said expanding manufacturing, promoting value addition and ensuring reliable energy supply are critical to strengthening Ghana’s industrial competitiveness.

Dr Tanoh disclosed that the Secretariat is co-developing up to 1.5 gigawatts of solar power supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with the first 100-megawatt facility expected to begin construction soon.

Chairing the opening ceremony, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, urged investors to take advantage of Ghana’s peaceful environment, political stability and investment opportunities.

He said collaboration between traditional authorities, government and the private sector remains important in creating sustainable economic opportunities.

Representing the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Dr Mary Awusi, reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors.

She highlighted incentives available under the Free Zones Scheme, including tax exemptions, duty waivers and access to strategic industrial locations.

The three-day Ghana Investment and Trade Week, organised by MIE Events in collaboration with strategic partners, is being held alongside the Africa Build Show and MEGAWATT Africa.

The event features exhibitions, investment fora, business matchmaking sessions and strategic discussions aimed at generating partnerships to support Ghana’s industrialisation and economic transformation agenda.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.