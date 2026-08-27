Minifootball Association of Ghana unveils women’s national team ahead of inaugural AFCON

The Ghana Minifootball Association of Ghana (MAG) has officially unveiled its national women's team ahead of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Information Services Department Press Conference Hall in Adabraka, marking a major milestone for the sport’s development in the country.

The activity forms part of preparations for the inaugural edition of the Women's Minifootball tournament on the continent.

Speaking at the ceremony, MAG President Bernard Paakow Ekumah highlighted the discipline's rapid rise from a local grassroots movement to an internationally competitive force.

"The men's team have done well all these years; we haven't brought in any cup, but yet we have done so well," he said.

"The women are now going; our target is our ranking in Africa, which is fifth out of 47 countries; we want to go to the very top. That is the charge we have given to the Sparks Ladies and the U23s as well; we want to get to the very top and come home smiling."

He also emphasised the vital need for strategic corporate partnerships to sustain this momentum and elevate Ghana’s profile on the world stage.

As part of those growing commercial ties, corporate partner Suniel has officially come on board to sponsor the team's match kits for the upcoming assignment.

The newly assembled national selection, scouted primarily from the Ghana Police Service division and competing under the name of the Sparks Ladies, will represent the nation in Cameroon later this year.

Built on a solid foundation, this unveiling signals an exciting new chapter for women’s minifootball in Ghana.

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