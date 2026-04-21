Minor Hotels enters West Africa with NH Collection Accra signing

Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 640 properties in 59 countries, has announced the signing of NH Collection Accra, the first property under the NH Collection brand in Ghana - set to launch in 2030.

The agreement was signed during THINC Middle East 2026, underscoring the group’s continued expansion across gateway cities in Africa.

Located in the heart of Accra, Ghana’s capital and commercial hub, the 200-key hotel will form part of a modern mixed-use development offering excellent access to government, corporate and embassy districts, positioned near Jubilee House and within close reach of Kotoka International Airport.

Developed by Swami India Ghana Limited, a diversified real estate group with a strong track record across West Africa and the Middle East, the development will include hotel, retail and office components designed to create a vibrant urban destination.

Balancing sophistication with comfort, NH Collection Accra will cater to the city’s commercial growth and international connectivity, serving growing demand from corporate, diplomatic and long-stay travellers.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operations Officer – Middle East & Africa for Minor Hotels, commented: “We are delighted to introduce the NH Collection brand to Ghana, one of West Africa’s most dynamic and promising markets. We look forward to working with Swami India Ghana Limited to bring this project to life.”

Mr Dinesh G. Gorasiya, Chairman of Swami India Ghana Limited, added, “The signing of NH Collection Accra marks an important milestone for Swami India Ghana Ltd as we continue to expand our footprint with developments that adhere to the highest international standards.

Bringing the first Minor Hotels brand to West Africa reflects our strategic commitment to delivering premium, globally aligned hospitality assets that contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic growth. We are confident that NH Collection Accra will enhance the city’s appeal as a premier destination for business and leisure, while reinforcing our long-standing focus on quality and responsible development.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.