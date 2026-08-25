Moreshet Foundation, Canva Africa train Ghanaian youth in digital skills

The Moreshet Foundation, in collaboration with Canva Africa, has trained 30 young people in digital design, branding and storytelling as part of activities marking International Youth Day 2026.

The one-day training brought together participants from tertiary and other educational institutions across Ghana for practical sessions focused on creativity, innovation and the use of digital tools to develop solutions to everyday challenges.

The programme opened with a networking breakfast before participants moved into sessions led by Benjamin Minnow, a representative of Canva Africa.

Mr Minnow introduced participants to the fundamentals of visual design, highlighting the role of typography, colour, imagery, graphics, hierarchy, spacing and layout in effective communication.

He emphasised that design communicates a message even before the audience reads the accompanying words.

A major focus of the training was presentation and storytelling, where participants were challenged to consider how they would introduce themselves and communicate their value if given only a few moments with an influential person.

Mr Minnow said effective presentations should be built around a story in which the audience or customer, rather than the presenter, is the central character.

He encouraged participants to identify a problem, show who is affected, explore possible solutions and demonstrate the change that could result.

The session also focused on pitching, with participants urged to prioritise clarity over complexity.

They were encouraged to maintain one clear idea per slide, remove unnecessary distractions and ensure that every visual element reinforces the central message.

The branding session highlighted clarity, consistency, value, feasibility and trust as key principles for building brands that people can recognise and support.

Turning ideas into digital solutions

The practical component of the programme saw participants divided into six groups and tasked with developing functional websites using Canva.

The teams, including Health 360, Happi Bites and Moving Boxes, developed digital concepts addressing needs in areas such as healthcare, tourism, real estate, food services and domestic home management.

The exercise demonstrated how digital design and artificial intelligence can be used not only to create attractive visuals but also to develop practical responses to social and commercial challenges.

The programme was coordinated with the support of Nicholas Gyamfi, a digital marketing specialist, who was involved in participant mobilisation and organisation.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session, participant reflections and a group photograph with Ambra Yirenkyi, Executive Director of the Moreshet Foundation.

Participants expressed appreciation to the Moreshet Foundation and Canva Africa for providing practical digital skills training.

The programme highlighted the potential of digital skills to help young people develop brands, communicate ideas and create solutions to challenges within their communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.