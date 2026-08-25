Morgan International Community School marks 13th anniversary, celebrates 10th graduating class

Morgan International Community School has marked its 13th anniversary and celebrated its 10th graduating class, with a call on graduates to harness artificial intelligence responsibly to drive Africa’s development.

The ceremony, held at Gomoa Manso near Agona Swedru in the Central Region, was organised under the theme “Innovation with Purpose: Shaping Africa’s Future in the Age of AI.”

The event brought together school authorities, parents, teachers, traditional leaders, alumni and other stakeholders to celebrate the school’s 13-year journey and the achievements of its graduating students.

AI must serve Africa’s development

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Mr Wisdom Kwaku Deku, Lt. Colonel George Appiah urged graduates to view artificial intelligence not merely as a technological advancement, but as a tool that must be applied with purpose, ethics and responsibility.

He noted that AI had moved from being a futuristic concept to becoming part of everyday life through smartphones, online learning platforms, healthcare applications, navigation systems and digital financial services.

“The question is no longer whether AI will shape our future. The real question is: How will we use AI to shape a better future?” he asked.

He challenged Africa’s youth to move beyond being consumers of AI and become creators of solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges.

According to him, Africa’s youthful population presents a major opportunity for technological innovation, with future jobs increasingly requiring digital skills, critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, ethical judgement and adaptability.

However, he cautioned that technology must not replace human values.

“Wisdom remains a human responsibility,” he said, stressing that AI cannot replace compassion, integrity, empathy and moral judgement.

He therefore urged the graduates to combine technological competence with strong character as they enter the next stage of their lives.

Digital identity

Lt. Col. Appiah also linked the theme to the work of the NIA, emphasising the importance of trusted digital identity in Ghana’s growing digital economy.

He said the Ghana Card provides an important foundation for accessing healthcare, education, banking, government services and other digital opportunities.

He highlighted the National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2523), which introduces mandatory real-time biometric verification for identity checks using the Ghana Card, with a compliance deadline of November 2, 2026.

He said the development forms part of efforts to strengthen identity verification and protect citizens against identity-related fraud.

He stressed that technological advancement must be accompanied by data privacy, cybersecurity, transparency and responsible digital governance.

School celebrates 13-year journey

The founder and head of Morgan International Community School, Nana Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah I, reaffirmed the school’s commitment to producing competent, well-rounded and morally grounded students capable of becoming problem-solvers for Ghana, Africa and the world.

He said the school’s 13-year journey had focused on providing quality education and preparing students to compete in an increasingly globalised environment.

The school offers multiple academic pathways, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, Cambridge International programmes such as the IGCSE, and an enriched Ghana Education Service curriculum leading to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Academic excellence

The ceremony also recognised outstanding academic performance among the graduating students.

Miss Sarfo Nana Ama Pokuah was named Valedictorian for the WASSCE Class of 2026, while Miss Henrietta Afua Otuah Otoo was named Valedictorian for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Class of 2026.

The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Jemima Asabea Anderson, Dean of the International Programmes Office at the University of Ghana, Legon. Also in attendance were traditional leaders from Gomoa Manso, parents, alumni, teachers and heads of departments were also in attendance.

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