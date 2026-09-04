Morgan’s Miracles pays school fees for children with special needs at House of Mercy

Morgan’s Miracles, a non-profit organisation founded in the United States, has pledged to pay the school fees of children at the House of Mercy Children’s Home for the 2026/27 academic year.

The organisation also presented food, hygiene products, backpacks and other educational supplies to the home on Friday, 4 September 2026.

House of Mercy provides shelter, medical care and educational support for 18 children, including those living with cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, visual impairment and other physical and developmental conditions.

Sheryl Hill, executive director of Morgan’s Miracles, said the donation formed part of her 63rd birthday celebration.

“When you reach a certain age, you begin to think about your legacy. What do you want your legacy to look like?” she said.

“I know the purpose for which I was born, and that purpose was to bless children like this and to make an impact in the world.”



Mrs Hill described the children as “God’s VIPs”, meaning very important people, and said she could not think of a better way to celebrate her birthday than by spending it with them.

“We brought food, hygiene bags, school supplies, book bags and all the school supplies the children need for this year,” she said.

“We surprised them today and also told them that we will be paying the school fees for these children for this year.”

The organisation did not disclose the monetary value of the donated items or how much it would spend on school fees.

Morgan Hill, founder and chief executive of Morgan’s Miracles, said the organisation had carried out charitable activities since becoming a non-profit in 2017.

Its work includes medical outreach programmes, back-to-school initiatives, food assistance and donations to children’s homes and other people in need.

Ms Hill said the idea for Morgan’s Miracles began during her childhood, after she was asked at school what she wanted to do when she grew up.

“I said I wanted to continue to help those in need. That is how Morgan’s Miracles got started,” she said.

She said the organisation had worked with churches and ministries in Ghana since 2017.

According to her, the group consults pastors, community representatives and other local leaders to identify local needs before deciding what assistance to provide.

She added that Morgan’s Miracles was now registered as a non-governmental organisation in Ghana.

Home depends on donations

The director of the House of Mercy Children’s Home, Rev William Tetteh Deku, said the facility was registered with the Department of Social Welfare under the name West African Mercy Ministries.

He said the home cared for children who had been abandoned at hospitals or within communities.

“We provide shelter, medical support and educational support for these children,” he said.

Rev Deku said medical expenses were among the home’s biggest challenges because some children required specialist treatment and surgery.

He said the home had spent about $18,000 on surgery for a child with clubfoot, while others still required medical assistance.

The facility also provides round-the-clock nursing care, allowing children to receive immediate attention during emergencies before being taken to hospital.

Rev Deku said a school bus usually transported the children. When it was unavailable, the home had to hire taxis or other vehicles.

He said the facility depended entirely on contributions from companies, churches and individuals.

The home had applied for government support but had not yet received a response, he added.

Traditional authority promises support

The Chief of Teiman, Nii Marley Djahaa I, said he had not previously known that the children’s home was operating in the area.

He praised Morgan’s Miracles for the donation and promised that the traditional authority would support the facility.

“Now that we have taken notice of what is going on, we will also be coming to support,” he said.

The donation provides immediate assistance to the home, particularly with school expenses and essential supplies. Its longer-term medical and operational needs, however, continue to depend largely on external support.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.