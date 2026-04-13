Obituary

Mrs Constance Maku Quaynor Ruttmern aka Auntie Maku

  13 April 2026 9:38am
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Nii Solomon Tetteh Opare-Addo Quaynor, Head of Nii Kweinor Family of Osu, Accra and Great Ningo: Nana Amponsawah IV, Osu Alata Manye: Nii Kwashie Aniefi V, Osu Alata Dzaasetse; Nene Asafoatse Kwete Adilah IV, Loweh Kpono Tsawese of Great Ningo; Roland Kweinortey Quaynor (Chairman, Nii Kweinor Weku Kpee); Samuel Tetteh Quaynor (Vice Chairman, Nii Kweinor Weku Kpee); Madam Akweley (Teteko) Quaynor; Mrs. Mary Meryah Norteye-Adu (Nii Dorhuso Anum); Nii Jibriel Brimah; Prof Nii Narku Quaynor; Rev. Canon Ebenezer T. Quaynor; Alfred Kweitei Quaynor; Mr George K. Quaynor (Secretary for Culture and Funerals); Rebecca Kweiki Quaynor, Mrs Dinah Teimley Quaynor Nartey, Mr. Alex Kweitei Quartey (Kwatson company), Edmund Clement Ruttmern, Frederick Ruttmern, Williams Ruttmern, Richard Ruttmern,Apostle Daniel Dekpor (Kaneshie Area Head), Pastor Musa Yahaya (Kaneshie worship center resident pastor), Elder Albert Oppong (Presiding Elder Kaneshie Worship Center, Central Assembly) regret to announce the demise of their beloved: Mrs. Constance  Maku Quaynor Ruttmern aka Auntie Maku

AGED 85

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS: THERE WILL BE NO WAKEKEEPING

Lying in State: Friday, 17th April 2026, at her residence, Kaneshie Anunsah Clottey Street.

BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday 18th April at the Church of Pentecost, Kaneshie Central. 

INTERMENT: Awudome Cemetery (Private burial)

FINAL FUNERAL RITES: Saturday 18th April, 2026 at the Church of Pentecost Kaneshie Central.

THANKSGIVING: Sunday 19th April 2026 at the Church of Pentecost Kaneshie Central.

CHILDREN:

Alhaji Zakari Imorm, Imuriana Umaru, Abraham Thomas Kasim Ruttmern, Evelyn Amina Ruttmern, Victoria Ruttmern, Naomi Adiza Ruttmern, Benjamin Akwetey Ruttmern, Joseph Akuettey Ruttmern, Micheal Tawiah Ruttmern.

GREAT GRANDCHILDREN: 8

GRANDCHILDREN: 16

DRESS CODE: Black and White 

All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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