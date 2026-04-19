MTN Ghana engages media, partners at 2026 stakeholders forum in Accra.

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has hosted its 2026 Media Stakeholders Forum at the Accra City Hotel in Accra, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and partnership as it marks three decades of operations.
The high-level event drew a strong turnout of journalists, regulators, and representatives from MTN’s institutional partner companies.
It served as a platform for MTN’s leadership to provide updates on the company’s operational performance, strategic priorities, and social impact, while giving the media an opportunity to interrogate key issues affecting the telecom sector.
MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Blewett, led a strong delegation of senior management to the forum. He was joined by Chief Sustainability Officer Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe; CEO of MobileMoney Fintech LTD; Shaibu Haruna, Chief Digital Officer Ibrahim Misto; Chief Financial Officer Antoinette Kwofie; Head of Network Operations Magnus Cofie; and Chief Enterprise Officer Angella Mensah-Poku.
Together, they addressed questions ranging from network expansion and digital inclusion to mobile money security and sustainability.
Held under the theme “MTN Ghana @30: Connecting Ghana, Shaping the Digital Future,” the forum spotlighted the company’s journey since its entry into the Ghanaian market 30 years ago. Discussions touched on MTN’s role in expanding connectivity across rural and underserved communities, its investment in 4G and 5G infrastructure, and the growing influence of MobileMoney in driving financial inclusion.
Beyond performance metrics, management also outlined MTN’s future direction, with emphasis on deepening digital innovation, supporting Ghana’s fintech ecosystem, and aligning with national goals on digital transformation.
Stakeholders commended the company’s openness while urging continued investment in service quality, cybersecurity, and affordable data.
The annual forum has become a key fixture on MTN’s calendar, strengthening dialogue between the telecom giant and the media fraternity while reinforcing accountability to customers and the wider public.
As MTN Ghana celebrates its 30th anniversary, the company reiterated its vision of not just connecting people but actively shaping Ghana’s digital future.
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