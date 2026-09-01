MTN Media Republic, Ghana Wildlife Society embark on bird, butterfly walk

The MTN Media Republic, in collaboration with the Ghana Wildlife Society (GWS), has organised a bird and butterfly walk at the Legon Botanical Gardens as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and appreciation of nature.

The exercise, held on Saturday, August 29, brought together media practitioners and environmental enthusiasts for an educative, interactive and refreshing experience aimed at deepening participants’ understanding of biodiversity and the need to protect the environment.

The walk was led by the Executive Director of the Ghana Wildlife Society, Dr Sandra Owusu-Gyamfi, who urged Ghanaians to reduce their reliance on plastics and explore environmentally friendly alternatives in their homes, offices and other public spaces.

She cautioned that plastic waste, particularly microplastics, poses a serious threat to marine life and the wider ecosystem, stressing the need for individuals, businesses and institutions to take deliberate steps to reduce plastic pollution.

Dr Owusu-Gyamfi also highlighted the importance of birds as unique creations, noting that their freedom and way of life offer valuable lessons to humans about nature and peaceful coexistence.

She encouraged participants to develop a deeper appreciation for birds and other wildlife, saying protecting biodiversity was a shared responsibility.

Acting General Manager of Sustainability at MTN, Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, said the exercise formed part of the company’s Sustainability Month activities, describing the experience as an opportunity to reconnect with nature and strengthen relationships among colleagues and media partners.

She expressed gratitude for the support for the initiative, saying the experience of breathing in the fresh air, listening to the chirping and singing of birds, and simply being surrounded by nature was refreshing and therapeutic.

“The feeling is healing, and we feel good doing small actions to create big impact,” she said.

Mrs Fiagbenu said the walk provided a valuable opportunity for participants to reconnect not only with nature but also with one another.

She explained that MTN was putting sustainability into practice through initiatives such as installing solar panels to generate electricity at its offices and at MTN House, as well as waste-recycling programmes supported by strong governance and ethical standards.

She expressed appreciation to the media community for participating in the exercise and said MTN looked forward to more initiatives that would promote sustainability, wellbeing and positive impact in society.

Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at MTN, Ms Efua Falconer, said the company, as an innovative organisation, continued to keep pace with emerging trends and developments.

She said MTN also wanted its media partners to remain abreast of such developments and share in initiatives that promoted sustainability and responsible environmental practices.

Ms Falconer noted that bringing media practitioners into such experiences was important because it created opportunities for them to better understand and appreciate the sustainability agenda and the role of businesses in protecting the environment.

President of the MTN Media Republic, Naa Dzagble Ago Quaye, commended members who turned up for the exercise, describing it as educative, interactive, exotic, inspiring and physically beneficial.

She said the experience provided members with an opportunity to step away from their usual routines, connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting Ghana’s rich biodiversity.

The bird and butterfly walk offered participants an opportunity to observe different species in their natural surroundings while learning about the importance of conservation and responsible environmental practices.

The initiative also strengthened the bond between MTN and members of the media community, providing a relaxed environment for networking, interaction and shared learning.

The organisers expressed optimism that the experience would inspire participants to adopt more environmentally responsible practices and become advocates for the protection of Ghana’s natural environment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.