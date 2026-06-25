My family had nothing to do with Adams Mahama’s death – Paul Afoko

Paul Afoko, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that neither he nor his family had any involvement in the murder of the late Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the party.

Mr Afoko said the incident had unfairly affected his political career and reputation, insisting that attempts by some persons to associate him and his family with the murder were unfounded.

Mr Afoko, also an aspiring National Chairman of the NPP, addressing party delegates and constituency executives of the NPP in the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District, said it was important to set the record straight as he sought to return to active leadership within the party.

“There was an unfortunate incident which affected me so badly. I can stand here today and tell you that I had no hand in what happened to Adams Mahama. My family had no hand in what happened to him,” he stressed.

The late Adams Mahama, then Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, died in May 2015 after suffering severe acid burns in an attack outside his residence in Bolgatanga, a case that shocked the nation and generated intense political and public interest.

Mr Gregory Afoko, a younger brother of Paul Afoko, was arrested and became the prime suspect in the murder case.

However, after years of legal proceedings, he was discharged by the court in December 2025.

Speaking to delegates, Mr Afoko recalled the close relationship that existed between his family and the late Adams Mahama and rejected suggestions that there had been any family motive against the deceased.

According to him, historical ties between the two families demonstrated the cordial relationship that existed before the tragic incident, stressing that Adams Mahama had played a key role in his political journey and campaign for the NPP national chairmanship.

“The person who signed my nomination forms to contest the national chairmanship was Adams,” he revealed.

Mr Afoko expressed regret that the incident had created divisions and misconceptions within sections of the party and called on members to move beyond the past and focus on rebuilding the NPP.

He said the party’s current challenges required unity, reconciliation and collective effort rather than internal suspicion and blame.

The former chairman, who led the party between 2014 and 2015 before being indefinitely suspended amid internal disputes, was pardoned and reinstated by the NPP in 2025 as part of efforts to promote reconciliation within the party.

He is seeking a return to the chairmanship position on a platform centered on what he describes as the “Three Rs” agenda, that are reuniting, restructuring and restrengthening the party to recapture political power.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.