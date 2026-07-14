Paul Afoko’s neutrality gives him an edge in NPP Chairmanship race – Ben Ephson

Paul Afoko

Pollster and Editor-in-Chief of The Dispatch, Ben Ephson, believes former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko's perceived neutrality could give him a significant advantage in the race to reclaim the party's top organisational position.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Mr. Afoko's decision to contest the NPP national chairmanship, Mr. Ephson dismissed suggestions that the party should move away from former leaders in favour of a new generation, arguing that the former chairman's long absence from the party's internal power struggles could work in his favour.

According to him, unlike some of the other expected contenders who have occupied various leadership roles in recent years, Mr. Afoko is not closely associated with any of the party's competing factions.

"The other side of the coin is that it puts him at an advantage. He's not carrying any baggage and doesn't belong to any particular group. If the party is looking for someone who will be fair and impartial, that gives him an edge over the others," Mr. Ephson said.

The veteran pollster also backed Mr. Afoko's assertion that he played a role in laying the foundation for the NPP's victory in the 2016 general election, despite having been suspended before the polls.

He explained that many of the policies and strategic decisions implemented during Mr. Afoko's tenure as national chairman would have remained in effect after his suspension and contributed to the party's eventual electoral success.

"At the time of his suspension, he had already started implementing policies and taking decisions. So he has a point when he says he contributed to the NPP's 2016 victory," Mr. Ephson noted.

Mr. Ephson further predicted that the campaign for the national chairmanship would be highly competitive, suggesting that Mr. Afoko's rivals could inadvertently amplify his message by spending considerable time trying to challenge his claims.

Looking ahead to the contest, he said the outcome would largely depend on the influence of key figures within the party rather than the personal popularity of the candidates alone.

"It's difficult to know what is in the minds of delegates because they are a select group. Their decisions will be influenced by key makers within the party. The success or failure of any candidate will depend on how those influential personalities sway the delegates," he said.

His comments come after Paul Afoko formally announced his intention to contest for the NPP National Chairman position, arguing that the party must prioritise rebuilding instead of blaming individuals for its defeat in the 2024 general election.

His bid marks a significant political comeback after he was indefinitely suspended as the party's National Chairman in 2015 over allegations by some party members that his actions undermined the NPP's flagbearer ahead of the 2016 general election.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.