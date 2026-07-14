Paul Afoko’s neutrality gives him an edge in NPP Chairmanship race – Ben Ephson

Audio By Carbonatix
Pollster and Editor-in-Chief of The Dispatch, Ben Ephson, believes former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko's perceived neutrality could give him a significant advantage in the race to reclaim the party's top organisational position.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Mr. Afoko's decision to contest the NPP national chairmanship, Mr. Ephson dismissed suggestions that the party should move away from former leaders in favour of a new generation, arguing that the former chairman's long absence from the party's internal power struggles could work in his favour.
According to him, unlike some of the other expected contenders who have occupied various leadership roles in recent years, Mr. Afoko is not closely associated with any of the party's competing factions.
"The other side of the coin is that it puts him at an advantage. He's not carrying any baggage and doesn't belong to any particular group. If the party is looking for someone who will be fair and impartial, that gives him an edge over the others," Mr. Ephson said.
The veteran pollster also backed Mr. Afoko's assertion that he played a role in laying the foundation for the NPP's victory in the 2016 general election, despite having been suspended before the polls.
He explained that many of the policies and strategic decisions implemented during Mr. Afoko's tenure as national chairman would have remained in effect after his suspension and contributed to the party's eventual electoral success.
"At the time of his suspension, he had already started implementing policies and taking decisions. So he has a point when he says he contributed to the NPP's 2016 victory," Mr. Ephson noted.
Mr. Ephson further predicted that the campaign for the national chairmanship would be highly competitive, suggesting that Mr. Afoko's rivals could inadvertently amplify his message by spending considerable time trying to challenge his claims.
Looking ahead to the contest, he said the outcome would largely depend on the influence of key figures within the party rather than the personal popularity of the candidates alone.
"It's difficult to know what is in the minds of delegates because they are a select group. Their decisions will be influenced by key makers within the party. The success or failure of any candidate will depend on how those influential personalities sway the delegates," he said.
His comments come after Paul Afoko formally announced his intention to contest for the NPP National Chairman position, arguing that the party must prioritise rebuilding instead of blaming individuals for its defeat in the 2024 general election.
His bid marks a significant political comeback after he was indefinitely suspended as the party's National Chairman in 2015 over allegations by some party members that his actions undermined the NPP's flagbearer ahead of the 2016 general election.
Latest Stories
-
GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not harsh or excessive – Parliament Legal Affairs Committee
3 minutes
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
13 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
20 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
41 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
49 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
51 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
57 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
1 hour
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
3 hours