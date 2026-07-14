Paul Afoko formally declares NPP National Chairman bid, urges party to rebuild after 2024 defeat

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Paul Awentami Afoko, has formally announced his intention to contest for the party's National Chairman position, saying the NPP must focus on rebuilding rather than blaming individuals for its 2024 electoral defeat.

Mr Afoko was indefinitely suspended as the National Chairman of the then-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2015 after being accused by some party members of actions they said undermined the party's flagbearer's chances in the 2016 general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, July 14, Mr Afoko said he would formally file his nomination when the party opens the process, adding that he was offering himself for the position with humility, confidence and faith in God.

"I announce my intention to formally offer myself for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, subject to the party's rules and timelines at the appropriate time," he said.

He also invited party members and supporters to join him at the official launch of his campaign after the nomination process begins, praying for God's blessings upon the NPP, its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's elders, executives, members and supporters.

Mr Afoko said the NPP's loss in the 2024 general election was the result of multiple factors and should not be attributed to any single individual.

"The duty before us now is not to blame. The duty before us is to rebuild," he stated.

According to him, organisational weaknesses, communication challenges, economic conditions, parliamentary dynamics, grassroots morale, declining public trust and the national mood all contributed to the party's defeat.

"No presidential candidate can win without a united party, a strong organisation, disciplined structures, motivated grassroots and a parliamentary strategy that works constituency by constituency," he said.

He stressed the need for a united, well-resourced and disciplined party machinery capable of supporting the NPP's electoral ambitions.

Mr Afoko also appealed to aggrieved members to return to the party, saying the NPP cannot succeed if loyal supporters feel excluded or neglected.

"To those who feel hurt, disgruntled, rejected or forgotten, I say: come home. The NPP needs you," he said.

Calling for unity ahead of the party's rebuilding efforts, he urged members to compete for positions without undermining one another and cited the J.B. Danquah-Busia tradition of tolerance.

Outlining his "3Rs" agenda — Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture Power — Mr Afoko pledged to strengthen the party from the polling station level upwards, improve grassroots mobilisation and ensure resources reach party structures across the country.

He also promised to help the NPP recover lost parliamentary seats while protecting its traditional strongholds.

Reflecting on his tenure as National Chairman between 2014 and 2015, Mr Afoko said initiatives introduced during that period, including the opening of constituency accounts and the organisation of parliamentary primaries, demonstrated what could be achieved with effective leadership.

"What we started then, we can do again — and we can do it better," he said.

Mr Afoko maintained that Ghana needs a strong NPP capable of providing effective opposition and returning to government through discipline, humility and credible leadership.

"The next election will not be won by entitlement. It will be won by humility, hard work, credible ideas, disciplined organisation and a renewed commitment to national development," he added.

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