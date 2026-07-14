Paul Afoko’s comeback offers NPP opportunity for reconciliation – Dr Amakye-Boateng

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, has described former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko's decision to return to active politics as a positive development that could help reunite and strengthen the party.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, July 14, following Mr Afoko's declaration to contest the NPP's national chairmanship, Dr. Amakye-Boateng said the former chairman's comeback signals an opportunity for reconciliation and regeneration within the party.

"I think it is good for the NPP. It is a way of regenerating the party," he said.

According to him, Mr Afoko's political career was cut short at a time when he had reached one of the highest positions in the party, making his suspension a painful experience.

Despite that setback, Dr Amakye-Boateng commended Mr Afoko for choosing reconciliation over resentment, saying his willingness to forgive those who wronged him and return to serve the party demonstrates his commitment to the NPP's interests.

"If, despite everything that happened to him, he is ready to let the past go and come back to serve the party, then obviously he is someone who has the party's interest at heart," he said.

Dr Amakye-Boateng also welcomed Mr Afoko's appeal for former members and disaffected party faithful to return to the NPP, arguing that such a move could help rebuild unity ahead of future elections.

He said the party would benefit from bringing together members who have become disengaged or left over the years.

"The party needs all its members. If he can bring back those who, for one reason or another, have become disaffected, withdrawn or even left the party, that will be good for the NPP," he stated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.