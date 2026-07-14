I remained loyal to the NPP despite my suspension – Paul Afoko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful Paul Awentami Afoko says he remained loyal to the party throughout his indefinite suspension in 2015, insisting that he continued to support its candidates and structures despite being removed from office.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, July 14, to outline his vision ahead of the party's National Chairman race, Mr Afoko said his commitment to the NPP never diminished, even though he was unable to complete his tenure as National Chairman.

According to him, his continued involvement in the party during his suspension reflects his enduring belief in its values and future.

"I did not complete my term; that is a matter known to all. But I never abandoned the NPP. Even after my suspension, I continued to support candidates and constituencies. I continued to believe in this party.

"I continued to hope for its renewal. Today, I say with humility that what we started then, we can do again and do it better. The NPP must return to power. The NPP must return power to its structures," he said.

Mr Afoko was suspended indefinitely by the NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) in October 2015 following a prolonged leadership crisis within the party.

At the time, he was accused of bringing the party into disrepute, failing to cooperate with fellow national executives, disregarding party structures and decisions, and engaging in conduct considered detrimental to the party's unity and electoral fortunes.

His suspension followed a recommendation by the party's Disciplinary Committee, which found that he had breached provisions of the NPP Constitution.

The leadership crisis was further overshadowed by the May 2015 acid attack that claimed the life of the party's Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

Mr Afoko's younger brother, Gregory Afoko, was subsequently arrested and later convicted in connection with the murder. Paul Afoko, however, was never accused of any involvement in the case.

In December 2015, the party also suspended then-General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and Second Vice-Chairman Sammy Crabbe amid deepening internal disagreements.

Mr Afoko is now seeking to return as National Chairman, campaigning on a platform of reconciliation, unity and rebuilding the party's grassroots structures.

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