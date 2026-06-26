NACOC Director urges students to lead campaign against drug abuse on campuses

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Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, has called on students across the country to become ambassadors in the fight against drug abuse, urging them to champion awareness and prevention efforts on their respective campuses.
Speaking during the national commemoration of the 2026 World Drug Day in Accra, Brig. Gen. Mantey said young people have a critical role to play in addressing the growing challenge of substance abuse, particularly among the youth.
He encouraged students to reject drug use and instead become advocates for healthy lifestyles by educating their peers about the dangers associated with narcotics and other illicit substances.
Brig. Gen. Mantey stressed that educational institutions should not only be centres of academic excellence but also environments where students actively promote positive values and protect one another from the harmful effects of drug abuse.
He noted that peer influence remains one of the most effective tools in preventing substance abuse among young people, urging student leaders, youth groups and campus associations to spearhead anti-drug campaigns in schools across the country.
The NACOC Director further called on educational authorities, parents and community leaders to support efforts aimed at strengthening drug prevention education and counselling services in schools.
He reiterated the Commission's commitment to intensifying public education and collaborating with stakeholders to reduce drug abuse among the youth.
The appeal formed part of activities marking this year's World Drug Day, observed under the theme, "The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses."
The event brought together government officials, including the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, Deputy Minister for Defense, Brogya Gyamfi, Chiefs, security agencies, students, civil society organisations and development partners to renew Ghana's commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking.
Brig. Gen. Mantey urged students to serve as role models in their schools and communities, emphasizing that the collective efforts of young people are essential to building a drug-free and healthier society.
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