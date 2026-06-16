NACOC to commemorate International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) is set to commemorate this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a focus on addressing the persistent challenges posed by the global drug problem and exploring innovative responses.

The commemoration, scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026, will be held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), under the theme: “The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses.”

The event forms part of global activities marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, an occasion dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, strengthening action against illicit drug trafficking, and promoting solutions to support prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, is expected to be the Guest of Honour, while the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, will lead the commission’s participation in the event.

The commemoration comes at a time when concerns over substance abuse, particularly among young people, continue to attract national attention, with stakeholders calling for stronger prevention measures, public education, and improved access to rehabilitation services.

NACOC has, over the years, undertaken enforcement operations, public sensitisation campaigns, and partnerships with relevant institutions as part of efforts to combat drug abuse and the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances in Ghana.

This year's celebration will also focus on an extensive campaign against the use of illicit drugs among school children as the data continues to grow.

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