NACOC warns of growing circulation of cannabis-infused food products in tertiary institutions

The Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum-Barima, has raised alarm over what he describes as an emerging trend of cannabis-infused snacks being circulated on tertiary education campuses in the country.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Thursday, he said it had become increasingly common for some students to operate ice cream vending points on campus, with certain products allegedly laced with cannabis.

"It is very difficult to understand why someone who is in the university will decide to set up a stand during school activity time, and what he or she is doing is not giving out books, or flyers, educational related to colleagues, rather he or she decides to sell an infused-cannabis product. So you go to that stand to buy ice cream, and that ice cream you are buying is cannabis infused," he disclosed.

According to him, other reported items include locally popular snacks such as eggs and pepper, which are also being prepared with cannabis derivatives and sold discreetly within student communities.

"This egg and pepper, the normal egg and pepper that they sell by the roadside, has cannabis infused in it," he added.

"The cannabis is in the pepper. And there were others who were selling raw cannabis to other colleagues to take and get destroyed," the director said.

He cautioned that the development poses a serious public health and regulatory concern, warning that such practices could undermine student wellbeing and academic performance if left unchecked.

The Commission, he indicated, is intensifying surveillance and sensitisation efforts on campuses as part of broader measures to curb drug-related activities in educational institutions.

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