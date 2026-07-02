NADMO begins assessment in flood-hit communities, appeals for public support

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it has begun assessment exercises across flood-affected communities to gather data on victims, with plans underway to distribute relief items to those impacted by the recent downpour.
The Director for Man-Made Disasters at NADMO, Maxwell Emmanuel Niber, explained that teams have been deployed to affected areas to document losses and ensure that assistance is properly targeted. "What is currently being done is that our Zonal and District offices are tasked, and they are doing some assessment," he said.
He noted that the organisation is working to support all affected persons and acknowledged recent interventions announced by President John Dramani Mahama aimed at easing the plight of victims.
"The reports will get to us at the Headquarters, and relief efforts will be made to get to those people. We are aware that the President has commissioned some immediate actions to be taken."
However, he stressed that current support systems remain insufficient, calling on well-meaning individuals and organisations to assist NADMO with relief items or financial contributions to expand coverage.
"We have also received some support from some individuals, but that cannot be enough, looking at the numbers and the kind of distress people are going through recently. It is appropriate that even though we are trying to support from the end of NADMO, people should come and support," he said.
According to him, donations in cash or kind would help strengthen ongoing response efforts and ensure that no affected household is left behind.
"Anything that you have, non-perishable foods, potable water, medications, mattresses, school bags, books, anything just to help. Let's just think whatever we have, whatever you can give," he said.
Latest Stories
-
Discipline must build unity, not endanger victory: a reflection on leadership, constitutionalism and the future of the NPP
2 minutes
-
When the rains come, let us not count the dead again
9 minutes
-
People with a lot of unresolved anger usually show it in these 3 surprising ways
19 minutes
-
Gonja king calls for stronger collaboration with Asante Kingdom to promote peace and development
26 minutes
-
‘Most massive’ Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 18
29 minutes
-
People smuggler convicted in France found by BBC living in UK and seeking asylum
29 minutes
-
The 2026 FIFA World Cup… or World War II in Disguise?
38 minutes
-
We want to be remembered for our unity – Daughters of Glorious Jesus
43 minutes
-
NACOC reaches out to 50 substance users in Ashanti Region under “Wheels of Change” initiative
46 minutes
-
Supreme Court dismisses consolidated cases challenging Torkornoo’s removal
50 minutes
-
Logeist Ecoreclaim Initiative Taskforce warns illegal miners against re-entering reclaimed sites
52 minutes
-
Every roof must catch rainwater to help fight flooding — GHIE
58 minutes
-
Accra Floods: GhIE’s flood prevention plan (video)
59 minutes
-
Colombia and Ghana face off in FIFA World Cup Round of 32 – Preview
1 hour
-
Works on Odaw River drainage project terminated over contractor failure – Minister
1 hour