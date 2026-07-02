NADMO begins assessment in flood-hit communities, appeals for public support

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it has begun assessment exercises across flood-affected communities to gather data on victims, with plans underway to distribute relief items to those impacted by the recent downpour.

The Director for Man-Made Disasters at NADMO, Maxwell Emmanuel Niber, explained that teams have been deployed to affected areas to document losses and ensure that assistance is properly targeted. "What is currently being done is that our Zonal and District offices are tasked, and they are doing some assessment," he said.

He noted that the organisation is working to support all affected persons and acknowledged recent interventions announced by President John Dramani Mahama aimed at easing the plight of victims.

"The reports will get to us at the Headquarters, and relief efforts will be made to get to those people. We are aware that the President has commissioned some immediate actions to be taken."

However, he stressed that current support systems remain insufficient, calling on well-meaning individuals and organisations to assist NADMO with relief items or financial contributions to expand coverage.

"We have also received some support from some individuals, but that cannot be enough, looking at the numbers and the kind of distress people are going through recently. It is appropriate that even though we are trying to support from the end of NADMO, people should come and support," he said.

According to him, donations in cash or kind would help strengthen ongoing response efforts and ensure that no affected household is left behind.

"Anything that you have, non-perishable foods, potable water, medications, mattresses, school bags, books, anything just to help. Let's just think whatever we have, whatever you can give," he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.