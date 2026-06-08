NARM-GAR donates Polytank to Makola Government Clinic to enhance healthcare delivery

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Regional branch of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-GAR), has donated a polytank to the Makola Government Clinic to support healthcare delivery and improve access to water at the facility.
The donation, made on Friday, June 5, 2026, forms part of the association’s commitment to promoting quality maternal and child healthcare, infection prevention, and community development.
According to NARM-GAR, the intervention was prompted by observations made during an earlier visit to the clinic, where regional leaders noted that the facility, currently undergoing renovation, was facing challenges with adequate water storage.
The association said the persistent water supply challenges affecting many communities and healthcare facilities underscore the importance of reliable water storage systems, particularly in healthcare settings where access to clean water is critical.
“Access to clean and safe water is a cornerstone of quality healthcare delivery. Water remains indispensable for infection prevention and control, environmental hygiene, safe childbirth, patient care, and the overall promotion of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) standards within healthcare facilities,” the association stated.
NARM-GAR noted that the donation aligns with its broader corporate social responsibility agenda and reflects its belief that healthcare professionals have a responsibility not only to provide care but also to contribute to the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and public health outcomes.
The association emphasized the critical role water plays in safeguarding the health and well-being of mothers, newborns, healthcare workers, and the wider community.
It expressed optimism that the donation would help create a safer, more resilient, and efficient healthcare environment for both patients and staff at the Makola Government Clinic.
The association stressed that celebrating midwives should go beyond ceremonies and commemorative events, urging stakeholders to focus on practical interventions that strengthen health systems, support healthcare workers, and improve the quality of care available to mothers and children.
NARM-GAR reaffirmed its commitment to championing initiatives that promote safe motherhood, strengthen healthcare delivery, and improve the welfare of its members.
The association called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to ensure healthcare facilities across the country have the resources needed to provide safe, quality, and dignified care.
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