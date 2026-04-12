Nearly 2,000 displaced, schools damaged as windstorm wreaks havoc in Gushegu

A windstorm has wreaked havoc across several communities in the Gushegu constituency, destroying over 250 houses and leaving nearly 2,000 residents displaced.

The storm, which struck overnight, ripped off roofs, flattened structures, and forced many families to seek refuge with relatives and friends, as entire households were left exposed.

The destruction has been particularly devastating for vulnerable residents, many of whom are now struggling to recover from the sudden loss of shelter.

Educational infrastructure has also taken a significant hit, with multiple school facilities affected. Classroom blocks in communities such as Limo, Zinindo, Digbila, Gaa, and parts of the Gushegu township suffered extensive damage. Teachers’ quarters and the administration block of Gushegu Senior High School were also badly impacted, raising concerns about the ability of schools to resume academic work.

Following reports from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and local Assembly Members, the Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, toured the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage. He began with a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive, Hafiz Adam, who had earlier visited the communities.

Mr. Tampuli described Wednesday, April 8, as a tragic day for his constituents, noting that the storm denied residents a peaceful night and left widespread destruction in its wake.

To support immediate relief efforts, he announced the mobilisation of 500 bags of cement and 100 packets of roofing sheets for distribution to affected communities.

He also appealed to government, non-governmental organisations, corporate institutions, and individuals to offer support, warning that delays in repairing damaged school structures could disrupt academic activities, especially as the rainy season approaches.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.