Newmont Ahafo South anchors sustainable legacy beyond mining with major community, infrastructure investments

The Management of Newmont Ahafo South Mine has reaffirmed its dedication to driving sustainable socioeconomic growth beyond direct mining operations, prioritizing long-term investments in local infrastructure, skills development, and human capital across its host communities.

Speaking at the commissioning of a GH¢28 million multipurpose sports complex in Kenyasi on Tuesday, Samuel Bonney Noi, Process Manager and Acting General Manager of the company, highlighted that true development requires building local capacity, empowering youth, and creating legacy infrastructure that serves future generations.

"Development is not always about roads, buildings, and economic opportunities; it is also about creating spaces where people can learn, grow, and pursue their talent. Facilities such as this provide an environment that encourages teamwork, discipline, healthy living, and community cohesion," he stated.

The newly commissioned facility serves as a major pillar in the mine's strategy to nurture local youth talent and promote health across host communities, specifically targeting residents of Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No. 2, and Ntotroso.

It features a standard AstroTurf pitch engineered for local league matches and multi-school tournaments, complemented by a Tartan athletics track built for regional track-and-field events. Built to comfortably accommodate both attendees and media, the facility includes a 500-capacity main spectator stand, a dedicated VIP section, and a press box.

The facility is fitted with floodlights for evening fixtures, standard changing rooms, modern washrooms, paved walkways, and dedicated parking.

The project was delivered through a multi-stakeholder partnership involving the Minerals Commission, Newmont Ahafo South Mine, the Asutifi North District Assembly, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the paramount chiefs of Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No. 2, and Ntotroso.

Newmont’s broader development model centers on long-term initiatives designed to equip residents with self-sustaining skills long after active mining concludes.

The primary driver for these social investments is the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the company, which has accrued over GH¢170 million to date, executing more than 100 community projects and funding thousands of scholarships for local students.

Complementing this foundation, specialized vocational programs offer young adults hands-on technical instruction to build viable careers outside direct mining operations.

To drive local recruitment and economic inclusion within active mining operations such as the Subika Underground Project, Newmont partners with firms like the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) to ensure high percentages of local hires.

Transportation and civil infrastructure form another major pillar of the mine's long-term commitment. A $34 million infrastructure program running from 2025 to 2028 is currently funding the rehabilitation of internal roads in Ntotroso, Wamahinso, and Gyedu, constructing the Ntotroso–Kenyasi road, and collaborating with state authorities to rehabilitate the 40-plus-kilometer Sunyani–Acherensua stretch.

Crucially, all physical development projects mandate the engagement of local contractors to generate immediate community employment.

All local development agreements, priority projects, and stakeholder engagements are guided by the Ahafo Social Responsibility Forum (ASRF), a 53-member consultative body comprising community leaders and corporate executives.

Management of Newmont Ahafo South mine expresses deep appreciation to traditional authorities, government agencies, and community partners, urging host populations to preserve and maximize the new sports facility as a vibrant hub for recreation, talent discovery, and unity for generations to come.

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