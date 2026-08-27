Nigeria Football Federation President, other members resign

The Nigeria Football Federation's President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of its executive committee resigned from their positions on ​Thursday, according to a statement on ​the federation's website, with Gusau confirming his decision at ⁠a press conference in Abuja.

The resignations come amid ​mounting criticism of the NFF following the Super ​Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 men's World Cup and the Super Falcons' failure to reach the ​2027 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria's women's team missed ​out after a playoff defeat by South Africa earlier ‌this ⁠month, ending a run of appearances at every Women's World Cup since the competition began in 1991. The Super Falcons had qualified for ​the first ​nine editions ⁠of the tournament.

Gusau told reporters he had informed board members of his ​decision and advised those willing to ​do ⁠the same to resign.

The leadership shake-up comes a month before the NFF's elective congress scheduled for ⁠September ​27 in Lafia, raising questions ​about the federation's leadership transition and election plans.

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