Nigeria Football Federation President, other members resign

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nigeria Football Federation's President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of its executive committee resigned from their positions on Thursday, according to a statement on the federation's website, with Gusau confirming his decision at a press conference in Abuja.
The resignations come amid mounting criticism of the NFF following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 men's World Cup and the Super Falcons' failure to reach the 2027 Women's World Cup.
Nigeria's women's team missed out after a playoff defeat by South Africa earlier this month, ending a run of appearances at every Women's World Cup since the competition began in 1991. The Super Falcons had qualified for the first nine editions of the tournament.
Gusau told reporters he had informed board members of his decision and advised those willing to do the same to resign.
The leadership shake-up comes a month before the NFF's elective congress scheduled for September 27 in Lafia, raising questions about the federation's leadership transition and election plans.
Latest Stories
-
Africa targets 3 million more health workers by 2035 – WHO explains what it could mean for patients
32 seconds
-
Maintain January 2027 deadline for Styrofoam ban – Zanetor urges EPA
17 minutes
-
Key moments in trial of Lindsay Clancy, the mother accused of murdering her three children
18 minutes
-
Collapsed glacier likely caused deadly Nepal-Tibet floods, scientists say
59 minutes
-
The Cyrus Lesson: Why Ghana must look beyond religion in choosing its next leader
1 hour
-
I have no problem with public tribunals; they’re constitutional – Anthony Forson
1 hour
-
GRA boss supports mothers’ hostel, donates pickup to Upper Denkyira East Police
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: St. John’s School beat Benkum SHS, Nandom SHS to secure quarter-finals spot
1 hour
-
Minifootball Association of Ghana unveils women’s national team ahead of inaugural AFCON
2 hours
-
Appointments Committee recommends approval of three Supreme Court nominees
2 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: St. Hubert Minor Sem. reclaims lost seed, sends Mawuli School packing to book quarter-final spot
2 hours
-
Beyond “what do you bring to the table?”: Rethinking what partners bring to relationships
2 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Mfantsiman Girls’ back in the quarter-finals after 10 years, snatches spot from St. James
2 hours
-
Education Ministry to amend law to restore faith-based representation on GES Council
2 hours
-
Teacher unions demand automatic salary placement for newly promoted teachers
2 hours